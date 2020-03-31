Lawmaker Calls on Government to Suspend Payment of Utility Bills

As Nigeria continues to fight the deadly Coronavirus, a lawmaker has urged the government to extend her palliative measures to include suspension of payment of electricity and water bills for the ordinary citizens.

Dr. Shehu Koko, House of Representatives’ member from Kebbi State and the Chairman of House Committee on Air Force made this plea in a statement in Abuja on Monday.

Dr. Koko said the suspension of payment of the utility bills for two months in the wake of dwindling economic fortunes would go a long way to assist the government’s decision to provide relief materials to citizens.

According to him, “Our Country is going through trying times just like the international communities. While we continue to pray for God to come to our rescue, I urge the government to provide basic amenities like water and electricity at no cost especially those at the grassroots level without interruption.

“This I believe will go a long way to assist the federal government’s decision to provide relief materials to citizens this period.

“Though these amenities are private sector driven, we urge the government to intervene and ameliorate the sufferings of the people.”

The lawmaker who lauded President Muhammadu Buhari’s directive to shut down States mostly infected with the virus for two weeks described it as a step in the right direction.

“While thanking President Buhari for the immediate implementation of the repayment moratorium for all Tradermoni, MarketMoni and FarmerMoni loans, free access to power and water should be included.” Dr. Koko argued.

Adhere to Stay At Home Order

He called on Nigerians especially his constituents to adhere to the stay at home order in line with the government’s directive starting Tuesday 31st March.

“I will also use this trying period to educate my constituents on the danger of Coronavirus and preventive ways to contain the virus for a better Nigeria,” the Lawmaker stated.

Recall that President Muhammadu had on Sunday, March 29 announced the Implementation of the moratorium for traders to cushion the effect of the outbreak on the economy.

Source: VON