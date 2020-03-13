Lawan Urges FG to Sustain National Planning to Counter Infrastructure Deficit

President of the Senate, Dr. Ahmad Lawan, has said that for the six geo-political zones in the country to surmount development and infrastructure challenges, the Nigerian Government must follow through National Planning to address issues of deficits.

Senator Lawan stated this in his concluding remarks after the Senate considered two bills seeking to establish the South-East Development Commission and North Central Development Commission, respectively.

Both bills, which scaled second reading, were sponsored by Senators Stella Oduah (PDP – Anambra North) and Abba Moro (PDP – Benue South).

In his remark on both bills, the Senate President said, “Let me say that what we have all agreed is each geo-political zone should have a Development Commission, but in my view, what Nigeria needs most is proper planning.

“Lagos State is setting the pace in many aspects as a state compared to most of our states. They have been able to, through a well-grounded blueprint, progress faster I think, than most of the states.

“I think we need to emphasize our National Planning more because this is the only way we can address all development challenges in different parts of the country.”

“We have some advantages in some areas, and of course, some states in some geo-political zones have a comparative advantage than others, these are where we are supposed to focus for the development of the country through investment in those areas that we find in some of the geo-political zones.

“I think every geo-political zone has something to contribute, definitely what we need is to ensure that we work to ensure that we exploit and utilize the potentials of the north-central, and there are potentials everywhere in all the parts of the country,” the Senate President added.

Earlier, Senator Oduah, in her lead debate on the South East Commission bill, said the intent behind the introduction of the piece of legislation is to “tackle infrastructural deficit as well as engage the youth in productive ventures in the region.”

The lawmaker said the Commission when established shall among other things, formulate policies and implement development programs such as industrialization, agriculture, commerce and housing for the South East; as well as tackle ecological and environmental problems.

She stressed that “the passage of this bill will be critical in addressing the South East agitation for marginalization through an integrative development plan that will promote and strengthen the sense of nationalism.”

Contributing to the debate, Senator Rochas Okorocha, said that the bill if passed and assented to by President Muhammadu Buhari, “will give People of the South-East a sense of belonging.”

According to him, the establishment of the Commission by the Federal Government will address feelings of marginalization and neglect by the South East.

“The Igbos are beginning to feel dejected, rejected and neglected in a country that they belong to. The South-East is not excited anymore,” the lawmaker said.

He added that the region which is reputed for scientific and technological innovations would contribute immensely to the development of the nation with the establishment of the South-East Development Commission.

Senator Kabiru Gaya said, “the essence of having zonal commissions is to assist the government of that zone in achieving development, as well as getting assistance from the International Community.”

Similarly, sponsor of the North Central Development Commission Bill, Senator Abba Moro, said statistics from the Nigerian Meteorological Agency showed that in 2012, flooding forced two million Nigerians from their homes and 363 died in Plateau, Benue, Niger, Nasarawa and Kogi states.

Moro said that the North Central Development Commission when established, will be saddled with the responsibility of receiving and managing funds allocated by the Federal Government and donors, for the resettlement, rehabilitation, integration and reconstruction of roads, houses, farmlands and business premises affected by flood, erosion and herders/farmers clashes.

Source; VON