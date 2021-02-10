fbpx
Lawan Refers Service Chiefs Confirmation To Senate Committee

February 10, 2021028
The Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, has tasked the the joint committees on Army, Navy, and Air force on President Muhammadu Buhari’s request for their confirmation.

He gave the committees two weeks to complete their duties and report to the Senate in plenary.

The appointees for confirmation are Maj. Gen. Lucky Eluonye Onyenuchea lrabor – Chief of Defence Staff; Maj. Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru – Chief of Army Staff; Rear Admiral Awwal Zubairu Gambo – Chief of Naval Staff; and Air Vice Marshal Isiaka O. Amao – Chief of Air Staff.

They are to replace the former Chief of Defence Staff, General Abayomi Olonisakin; Chief of Army Staff, Lt-Gen. Tukur Buratai; Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Ibok Ekwe Ibas; and Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar.

Also on Wednesday, Lawan directed the committee on Foreign Affairs to screen the immediate past service chiefs who had been appointed by Buhari, as career ambassadors.

