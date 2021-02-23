fbpx
Lawan Meets President Buhari Over Insecurity

February 23, 2021030
Ahmed Lawan, the Senate President, met with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa in Abuja over the security challenges facing the country.

Lawan who spoke to State House reporters on Monday after the meeting assured Nigerians of advanced security in the next two months in rural areas to protect farmers and allow businesses to flourish.

He said the National Assembly is prepared to provide full support regarding the approved funds from the Excess Crude Account by the National Economic Council, to tackle insecurity across the country.

NDDC Forensic Audit

On the probe of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Lawan declared that the National Assembly is backing President Buhari’s position on the forensic audit.

READ ALSO: ‘₦6.25bn Fraud’: Senate Orders Arrest Of NDDC Boss

While calling for the conclusion of the forensic audit, Lawan noted that the move would lead to the speedy prosecution of all those found culpable.

According to Lawan, the National Assembly aligning with the President’s resolve to sanitize the NDDC’s operations because the commission has so far not achieved its mandate of developing the Niger Delta since it was created by a law of the National Assembly in 2000.

Lead forensic consultants were appointed and 16 field forensic auditors procured to handle the process.

