Lawan Lauds Military, Security Agencies for Return of Argungu Festival

The President of the Nigerian Senate, Senator Ahmed Lawan has described the Nigerian Armed Forces and other security agencies as heroes that deserve credit for the return of the Argungu International Fishing and cultural festival.

The leader of the Nigerian Parliament made this remark on Saturday during the grand finale of the well attended Argungu International Fishing and cultural festival in Argungu town, Kebbi state, North-West Nigeria.

The lawmaker did not just stop at that; he also raised the issue of underdevelopment in the education sector in the country and the Northern region, in particular, making reference to the issue of out of school children.

“The event that happened today in this town has clearly shown the level of blessing in this country. God has endowed us with so much.

Sometimes God tests His creations. For 10 years we haven’t done this festival and here we are having the festival in a big way.

On this note, we have to commend our gallant Armed Forces for laying their lives for us to stay safe. We acknowledge that sometimes they don’t even get exactly what they need but we will continue to do our utmost best to equip them with what they need to do their jobs.

We will continue to provide the necessary resources for our Armed Forces to keep us safe and united. This year’s festival is like s celebration for the return of security in the land.

The nature of the fishing competition that spans across neighbouring countries is an indication that we need each other. We need our neighbours to fight the insurgency. As international as the Argungu festival shows that we need unity and that bond which must also be sustained among the neighbouring countries.”

Strategic Plan

The Senator said it is against this backdrop that the Nigerian Senate will ensure a strategic plan was put in place to the Universal Basic Education Act comes into full effect for the purpose it was created.

In his modest estimation, the parliament he said was looking at how the 14 million out of school children are taken out of the street without jeopardising the religious teachings and culture of the communities.

He then charged corporate organisations and individuals that sponsored the festival to also replicate the same Corporate Social Responsibility in the advancement of education in the communities they are domicile.

“On our part, the NASS will work to revamp education at least to be able to take 2 to 3 million out of school children annually, even if it’s going to be in phases. The crisis of out of school children is a ticking time bomb that must be stopped to save everybody,” he explained.

Great Element

Meanwhile, Kebbi state Governor Mr. Atiku Bagudu said the Argungu festival has a great element that unites the people not only within Nigeria but across the neighbouring countries thus they came and participated.

The Emir of Argungu Mohammed Mera also thanked President Muhammadu Buhari for coming to open the occasion on day 1. The Emir also thanked all dignitaries that attended from the royal fathers to the political class and also other organisation that sponsored the festival.

The Argungu Fishing and cultural festival that commenced on the 11th of March ended on the 15th. At the grand finale one Abubakar Yau from Kebbi state came first with a fish he caught weighing 78 Kg which eventually won him a price of 2 saloon cars, over 10 million naira and free seat for pilgrimage. The 2nd and 3rd winners also went home with cash worth millions as well.

