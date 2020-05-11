Lawan Expresses Support for Investigation of Mystery Deaths in Yobe State

President of the Senate, Dr Ahmad Lawan, has thrown his weight behind the plan of the Yobe state government to probe the recent mysterious deaths in some parts of the state.

Lawan, who represents Yobe North in the National Assembly in a statement on Sunday night, commended the Yobe State government for ordering an investigation into the mystery deaths recently reported in some parts of the state.

The Senate President expressed concern over reports that many people have died of yet unknown cause(s), particularly in Gashua, Nguru and Portiskum communities.

Lawan hailed the announcement by the state government that it would launch an investigation into the cause of the deaths.

He urged the affected communities to cooperate with the authorities in their efforts to unravel the mystery behind the mass deaths.

His words: “The planned intervention by the state government is to determine whether the deaths were of natural cause or causes and to enable the authorities come up with the appropriate response to prevent any such future occurrences that are preventable.

“The Intervention of the state government is most relevant now but for it to have a positive impact, the affected communities must give their unalloyed cooperation to the investigating authorities”.

Lawan also appealed for calm and cautioned the people of the State not to panic over the incidents but to wait patiently for the state government to conclude their investigations.