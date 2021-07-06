fbpx
Lawan Constitutes Committee to Harmonise Versions Of PIB

July 6, 2021078
A seven-member committee has been constituted by the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, on Tuesday, to harmonise the different versions of the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB), passed by both chambers of the National Assembly last week.

While speaking at the plenary, Lawan selected the Senate Leader, Yahaya Abdullahi (APC, Kebbi North) as the head of the committee.

He identified other members of the panel as Senators Sabo Nakudu (Jigawa North East), Albert Bassey (Akwa Ibom), Danjuma Goje (Gombe), Opeyemi Bamidele (Ekiti Central), Stella Oduah (Anambra), and Gabriel Suswan (Benue).

Lawan said the panel would meet with their counterparts in the House of Representatives as early as possible to reconcile the differences in the two versions passed.

The Senate President urged the committee to commence work immediately to enable the National Assembly speedily transmit the harmonised the bill to the President Muhammadu Buhari for assent.

Ife Ogunfuwa is an award-winning reporter who is versed in reporting business and economy, technology, gadgets reviews, telecoms, tax, and business policy review, among others. She loves telling stories behind the numbers. She has professional certifications in business and financial reporting. You can reach her via – [email protected]

