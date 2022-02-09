LAUTECH: Oyo Govt Approves Bill To Change Name, Adopt New Courses

February 9, 2022 129

The Oyo State Government has approved a Bill titled ‘2022 LAUTECH Amendment Bill’ to the state’s house of assembly in an effort to alter the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH) from a technology university to a conventional university,

The bill, which proposes to change the name and objectives of the university to accommodate other fields of study and alter its present status as a technology institution, as well as allow it to make provision for workers’ pension scheme, was approved by the Executive Council meeting held on Tuesday.

This was made known by Oyo state’s Attorney-General/Commissioner for Justice, Prof. Oyelowo Oyewo, on Tuesday via a statement released by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Mr. Taiwo Adisa.

The commissioner for justice revealed that the LAUTECH Amendment Bill, when passed into law, will enable the institution to offer courses in different fields of studies outside the field of technology, and also allow the establishment of more courses in Humanities, Law and other fields of studies.

Oyewo maintained that the amendment will also correct an omission by allowing the university to make provision for the establishment of a pension scheme for its staff, adding that the pension scheme is regulated now in line with state policy on pension.

He said: “We have a bill that has been proposed and approved by Exco, for onward transmission to the Oyo State House of Assembly, to amend the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, Ogbomoso Law, to reflect the proposed change in the current status of the institution from a technical university to a conventional one.

“This is to enable the institution to offer courses in Humanities, Law and other fields for qualified candidates, as approved by National Universities Commission, NUC.

“So, the bill, in essence, seeks to amend the name of the university to Ladoke Akintola University (LAU) instead of Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH).

“It is also to amend the objectives of the university to accommodate other fields of study and alter its present status as a strictly technical university to a regular university, which will translate to having more campuses in humanities to carry some courses like Social Sciences, Law, Management, Education and other fields of studies in art and humanities.

“The Bill is also to encourage and promote scholarship and conduct of research in all fields of learning and human endeavours and also to correct an omission by allowing the university to make provision for the establishment of pension scheme for its staff; as you are all aware that the pension is regulated now by law consistent with state policy on pension.

“The university will also establish a pension scheme which will be the contributory pension scheme, which will eventually be under the pension reform law.

“In essence, this is what has been done to the LAUTECH amendment law and, specifically, the university is to be addressed as Ladoke Akintola University, aka, LAU.

“The law will be Ladoke Akintola University Amendment Law 2022 and that is what has been approved by Exco to be communicated to the Oyo State House of Assembly for debate, processing and passing.”

Also, the Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism, Dr. Wasiu Olatubosun, maintained that Governor Seyi Makinde, upon deliberations in the Exco, came up with L.A.U. and that the university should be addressed as L.A.U once the bill is passed into law.”