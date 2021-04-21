April 21, 2021 85

SPWP: “FG Commences Partial Payment To 774,000 Beneficiaries” – Festus Keyamo

Mr. Festus Keyamo (SAN), the Minister of State for Labour and Employment disclosed on Sunday night that the Federal Government (FG) had commenced partial payment of the ₦20,000 monthly stipend to the 774,000 beneficiaries of the Special Public Works Programme (SPWP).

In a statement issued on his Twitter handle, Keyamo said Access Bank had verified accounts for payment while the National Directorate of Employment (NDE) had commenced payment into accounts with the bank. Read More…

SPW Participants To Expect Payment Of Stipends – FG

The federal government has assured participants of the Special Works Programme (SPW) that they would begin receiving stipends.

This was disclosed by the Minister of State for Labour, Employment and Productivity, Festus Keyamo. Read More…

774,000 Jobs: Youths Urged To Reciprocate As Govt Cushions Unemployment

The Minister of State for Education, Emeka Nwajiuba has urged Nigerian youths to reciprocate as the federal government seeks to cushion the effects of COVID-19 on employment in the country by creating 774,000 jobs.

He said this while speaking to journalists in Owerri, Imo State capital. Read More…

Reps Order Keyamo To Suspend 774,000 Jobs Recruitment

The House of Representatives has ordered the Minister Of State for Labour, Employment and Productivity, Festus Keyamo, to suspend the Federal Government’s 774,000 jobs scheme. The scheme would see 1,000 people recruited from each of the 774 LGAs in Nigeria.

The federal government’s scheme which was designed to offer job opportunities to 774,000 Nigerians, was billed to commence in January 2021. Read More…

FG Sets Date For Commencement Of 774,000 Special Jobs

The federal government announced on Sunday that 774, 000 Special Public Works (SPW) jobs will now commence on January 5, 2021.

Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo confirmed this. Read More…

