Latest Nigerian News Roundup For February 3, 2021

February 3, 2021 23

Here is the latest Nigerian news compiled just for you by BizWatch Nigeria. Good morning and have a nice day.

Nigerian News Roundup For February 3, 2021

NCDC Records 1,634 New COVID-19 Infections, Six Deaths Confirmed

The NCDC on Tuesday recorded 1,634 new COVID-19 infections, raising the total number of confirmed cases in Nigeria to 133,552. The NCDC…

Nigerian Newspapers: Top Business News Roundup For Today February 3, 2021

BizWatch Nigeria prepared the latest top business news headlines for today Wednesday, 3 February 2021.

With ₦500,000, You Can Start Bread Bakery Business In Nigeria

You can consider starting a bread bakery business with a minimum of ₦500,000 in Nigeria…

Vacancy: 7 Shell Petroleum Development Company Jobs You Should Apply For

BizWatch Nigeria has compiled for you 7 job vacancies in Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC) that you should apply for…

NIN: World Bank Awaits Presidency’s Assent To Disburse ₦430 Million Fund

The World Bank says it was expecting to receive the presidential assent on the Financing Agreement before disbursing the $430 million fund for Nigeria’s Digital Identification for Development Project…

States Not FG Wanted Schools Reopened – PTF

The Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 disclosed that state governments pushed for schools reopening in…

Why FG Has Extended Deadline For NIN Registration, SIM Linking

BizWatch Nigeria reported on Tuesday that the ongoing National Identification Number (NIN) and Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) integration exercise has been…

US Universities, Colleges In Need Of Yoruba, Hausa Teachers

The United States embassy in Nigeria has announced that the services of Yoruba and Hausa teachers are in demand in the US. The announcement…

Premium Mastercard Holders To Get 75% Scholarship

Global financial services firm Mastercard has announced that its premium cardholders will get 75 percent scholarships to study at Unicaf’s partner universities…

Uphold Ethical Standards​, Pantami Advises MTN

The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr Isa Pantami, has advised the leadership of MTN Nigeria to​ uphold ethical standards and​ prioritise customers’ satisfaction.​..

FG, Labour To Review Report On Petrol Pricing, Electricity Tariff

The Federal Government and organised labour have received the report of the Technical Committee on Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) Pricing Framework…

NAFEX Update: Naira Weakens Further

The exchange rate at the Nigerian Autonomous Foreign Exchange (NAFEX) window continued it weakened more at the Investors and Exporters window…

No Going Back On Industrial Action – SSANU, NASU

The Senior Staff Association of Nigeria Universities (SSANU) and the Non-Academic Staff Union of Universities insist that they will go ahead with their plans to begin the nationwide industrial action…

10,000 Sunday Ighoho’s May Emerge If…, Tunde Bakare

The Serving Overseer of Citadel Citadel Global Community Church in Lagos, Pastor Tunde Bakare, on Tuesday, cautioned that 10,000 Sunday Igboho’s could emerge if killings…

