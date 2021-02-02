Latest Nigerian News Roundup For February 2, 2021

February 2, 2021 20

Obasanjo Tackles Buhari On Banditry

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to step up to his duties and address the growing cases of…

Appointment Of Next IGP Not Based on Ethnicity – Presidency

The Nigerian Presidency revealed that the appointment of the next Inspector-General of Police (IGP) will not be based on ethnic considerations.

UACN Records ₦3.8 Billion Profit In 2020

UAC of Nigeria, UACN, Plc has reported Profit after Tax of ₦3.8 billion for the full year period ended December 31, 2020, according to the..

NARD Raises Alarm Over Exposure Of Members To COVID-19

Following rise in COVID-19 cases, the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) have raised an alarm over the increasing rate of exposure,..

Tony Momoh: All You Need To Know About Nigeria’s Former Minister of Information

Veteran journalist and former Minister of Information and Culture Prince Tony Momoh passed on, reflecting on the life lived, here are a few things to know about him.

Breaking: Former Minister Of Information, Tony Momoh Is Dead

Nigeria’s one time Minister of Information and Culture, Tony Momoh, has passed…

