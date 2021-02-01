Good morning and welcome to a brand new day, a brand new week and a brand new month. BizWatxh Nigeria has compiled just for you Nigerian news roundup for you to read today.
Latest Nigerian News Roundup For February 1, 2021
Lekki Shooting: Reddington Surgeon Testifies Before Panel
At the ongoing hearing of the Lagos State Judicial Panel investigating abuses by the police, a trauma and orthopaedic surgeon with Reddington Hospital in Lekki, Lagos, Dr. Babajide Lawson, gave details of how…
Vehicular Movement To Resume On Third Mainland Bridge, As It Reopens
The Federal Controller of Works, Lagos, Mr. Olukayode Popoola, said that the total shutdown of the Third Mainland Bridge would be lifted at…
Undocumented NASS Spendings, SERAP Threatens Legal Action
The National Assembly (NASS) has been tasked by the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) to make transparent all its spending…
Al-Shabaab Engages Mogadishu Security Forces In Gun Battle
A hotel in central Mogadishu, Somalia, was attacked by gunmen who have identified themselves as part of the Al-Shabaab jihadist group…
University Don Harps on Benefits of Soybeans and Fish Consumption
Professor Adewolu Morenike, professor of Fish Nutrition at the Department of Marine Sciences, University of Lagos, has called on Nigerians from all…
Restorium Capital Tackles Funding Gap In Nigeria’s Financial Market
Investment banking firm Restorium Capital has re-launched its services in Nigeria…
Criticism Trails Buhari’s 10 Govs. Entourage To Daura
President Muhammadu Buhari’s trip to his hometown in Daura, Katsina State has drawn criticism from the Peoples Democratic Party, Yoruba Socio-political group, Afenifere; and some individuals following…
Nigeria’s Cocoa Suffers Low Demand Amid Lockdown In EU Countries
The lockdown introduced in the United Kingdom to curb the spread of coronavirus has led to a weak for Nigeria’s cocoa…
Observe COVID-19 Guidelines To Avert Another Lockdown, Presidency Warns
The Presidency has cautioned Nigerians to observe the COVID-19 guidelines issued to curb the spread of the virus in order to avoid a second lockdown…
Ganduje Calls For Law Banning Cattle Movement From North To South
Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje has called for a law banning cattle movement from the north to the southern part of Nigeria…
Naira Weakens At Black Market Amid Speculations Of Further Devaluation
The naira to dollar exchange rate weakened over the weekend, as it sold for N480 to one dollar at the parallel market/black market…
Nigerians Spent ₦304.23 Billion On Imported Motorcycles, Tricycles In Nine Months
Nigerians spent about ₦304.23 billion importing motorcycles, popularly called Okada, and tricycles into the country within a nine-month period covering January to September 2020…
MTN Partners With African Union On COVID-19 Vaccinations
In a unique public/private partnership, MTN donated a sum of US $25 million to support the African Union’s COVID-19 vaccination programme…
Lagos State Govt Bans Indoor Gatherings of Over 50 People
The Lagos state government has banned indoor gatherings of more than 50 persons…
Osun State Records 5 Cases of UK COVID-19 Strain
The Osun state government revealed that the state has recorded five cases of the COVID-19 strain first discovered in the United Kingdom…
Nigeria’s Equity Market Gains ₦1.13 Trillion
Nigeria’s equity market finished the month of January on a positive note with a net capital gain of ₦1.13 trillion or an average return of 5.32 per cent in January 2021…
