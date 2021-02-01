February 1, 2021 28

Good morning and welcome to a brand new day, a brand new week and a brand new month. BizWatxh Nigeria has compiled just for you Nigerian news roundup for you to read today.

Latest Nigerian News Roundup For February 1, 2021

Lekki Shooting: Reddington Surgeon Testifies Before Panel

At the ongoing hearing of the Lagos State Judicial Panel investigating abuses by the police, a trauma and orthopaedic surgeon with Reddington Hospital in Lekki, Lagos, Dr. Babajide Lawson, gave details of how…

Click here to read more.

Vehicular Movement To Resume On Third Mainland Bridge, As It Reopens

The Federal Controller of Works, Lagos, Mr. Olukayode Popoola, said that the total shutdown of the Third Mainland Bridge would be lifted at…

Click here to read more.

Undocumented NASS Spendings, SERAP Threatens Legal Action

The National Assembly (NASS) has been tasked by the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) to make transparent all its spending…

Click here to read more,

Al-Shabaab Engages Mogadishu Security Forces In Gun Battle

A hotel in central Mogadishu, Somalia, was attacked by gunmen who have identified themselves as part of the Al-Shabaab jihadist group…

Click here to read more.

University Don Harps on Benefits of Soybeans and Fish Consumption

Professor Adewolu Morenike, professor of Fish Nutrition at the Department of Marine Sciences, University of Lagos, has called on Nigerians from all…

Click here to read more.

Restorium Capital Tackles Funding Gap In Nigeria’s Financial Market

Investment banking firm Restorium Capital has re-launched its services in Nigeria…

Click here to read more.

Criticism Trails Buhari’s 10 Govs. Entourage To Daura

President Muhammadu Buhari’s trip to his hometown in Daura, Katsina State has drawn criticism from the Peoples Democratic Party, Yoruba Socio-political group, Afenifere; and some individuals following…

Click here to read more.

Nigeria’s Cocoa Suffers Low Demand Amid Lockdown In EU Countries

The lockdown introduced in the United Kingdom to curb the spread of coronavirus has led to a weak for Nigeria’s cocoa…

Click here to read more.

Observe COVID-19 Guidelines To Avert Another Lockdown, Presidency Warns

The Presidency has cautioned Nigerians to observe the COVID-19 guidelines issued to curb the spread of the virus in order to avoid a second lockdown…

Click here to read more.

Ganduje Calls For Law Banning Cattle Movement From North To South

Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje has called for a law banning cattle movement from the north to the southern part of Nigeria…

Click here to read more.

Naira Weakens At Black Market Amid Speculations Of Further Devaluation

The naira to dollar exchange rate weakened over the weekend, as it sold for N480 to one dollar at the parallel market/black market…

Click here to read more.

Nigerians Spent ₦304.23 Billion On Imported Motorcycles, Tricycles In Nine Months

Nigerians spent about ₦304.23 billion importing motorcycles, popularly called Okada, and tricycles into the country within a nine-month period covering January to September 2020…

Click here to read more.

MTN Partners With African Union On COVID-19 Vaccinations

In a unique public/private partnership, MTN donated a sum of US $25 million to support the African Union’s COVID-19 vaccination programme…

Click here to read more.

Lagos State Govt Bans Indoor Gatherings of Over 50 People

The Lagos state government has banned indoor gatherings of more than 50 persons…

Click here to read more.

Osun State Records 5 Cases of UK COVID-19 Strain

The Osun state government revealed that the state has recorded five cases of the COVID-19 strain first discovered in the United Kingdom…

Click here to read more.

Nigeria’s Equity Market Gains ₦1.13 Trillion

Nigeria’s equity market finished the month of January on a positive note with a net capital gain of ₦1.13 trillion or an average return of 5.32 per cent in January 2021…

Click here to read more