fbpx
Latest Nigerian News For January 30, 2021

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

COVERNEWSNEWSLETTER

Latest Nigerian News For January 30, 2021

January 30, 2021014
Latest Nigerian News For January 30, 2021

Good morning, welcome to a brand new day. Here are the latest Nigerian news from BizWatch Nigeria for today, Saturday, January 30, 2021, which happens to be the last Saturday in the month of January.

Latest Nigerian News

MultiChoice Nigeria Slashes Prices On DStv, GOtv Decoders

MultiChoice Nigeria has announced a price slash on its DStv and GOtv decoders starting from Monday, February 1, 2021. The price slash will see the…

Click here to read more.

NAFEX Update: Naira Falls Against Dollar At Black Market

The naira to dollar exchange rate weakened on Friday, November 29, 2021, as it sold for ₦480 to one dollar at the parallel market/black market.

Click here to read more.

Nigerian Politicians Contribute Larger Percentage Of £30 million Annual Spending On UK Education

United Kingdom’s education sector is reportedly generating £30 million annually from West African politicians, with Nigerian politicians contributing the larger portion.

Click here to read more.

NCDC Records 1,114 New Cases On Friday

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) Friday reported 1,114 fresh infections including 27 new deaths from the coronavirus.

Click here to read more.

Nigerian Fintech Start-Ups Raised $89.32 Million In 2020

Financial technology (FinTech) start-ups with headquarters in Nigeria accounted for more than 50 per cent of the total investments attracted by Nigerian start-ups 2020.

Click here to read more.

Service Chiefs: Profile Of Major-General Lucky Irabor

Lucky Irabor was appointed as the new Chief of Defence Staff on January 26, 2021, by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Click here to read more.

Shortage Of FX, Naira Depreciation Manufacturers’ Nightmare

The Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) has decried the depreciation of the naira and the shortage of forex in the country.

Click here to read more.

Latest N-Power News Roundup For Saturday 30th January

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Farouq, said the…

Click here to read more.

Buhari Begins Four-Day Official Visit To Daura

President Muhammadu Buhari arrived in his hometown in Daura, Katsina State on Friday evening as part of a four-day official visit.

Click here to read more.

Nigerian Newspapers: Latest Business News Roundup For Today Jan 30, 2021

Latest business news roundup brought to you by BizWatch Nigeria for today.

Click here to read more.

Chibok Girl Escapes From B’Haram, Calls Father

A girl who was among the Chibok girls kidnapped by Boko Haram in April 2014 has escaped from her captors and is reported to have…

Click here to read more.

COVID-19 Pademic Disrupted Nigeria’s Plans To Commence Sorghum Export To UK In 2020 – ICRISAT

Nigeria’s plan to commence export of sorghum to the United Kingdom in 2020 hit a brick wall due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Click here to read more.

Nigeria Takes FID On $3bn Brass Fertiliser Project

Nigeria has taken a final investment decision, FID, on the $3bn Brass Fertiliser Project, the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation…

Click here to read more.

Dangote Seeks $30,000 In Damages From Former Mistress

A former mistress of Aliko Dangote, Africa’s richest man, Autumn Spikes has been served an ultimatum following…

Click here to read more.

Airtel Africa Profit Falls 21.1% To $261 Million in Q3

Airtel Africa reported net profit of $261 million in its financial results released on Friday for the nine-month period ended December 31, 2020.

Click here to read more.

Presidency Raises Alarm Over Alleged Smear Campaign Targeting Buhari

The Presidency on Friday raised an alarm over the claim of a planned smear campaign targeted at President Muhammadu Buhari…

Click here to read more

About Author

Latest Nigerian News For January 30, 2021
Adepeju Aina
Aina Adepeju is a Mass Communication graduate. She loves photography, she is a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON). Adepeju can be reached via [email protected]

Related Articles

World Bank Approves Nigeria’s $1.5 billion Loan Request COVERNEWSLETTERPOLITICS & GOVERNMENT
November 14, 20200314

FG Is Seeking $750 million Loan from World Bank – Zainab Ahmed

The Minister of Finance, Budget, and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed, has hinted at the federal government is seeking $750 million dollar loan from the World Bank, to help states curb the impact of CO
Read More
August 29, 2016054

Royal Exchange Rakes In N8.43billion Premium in H1 2016

Insurance and financial services group,Royal Exchange Plc has said it generated a gross premium of N8.43bn in the first half of 2016, representing a leap of 34 per cent over the figure of 2015 which s
Read More
February 15, 2016093

Sterling Bank May Acquire Keystone Bank Before Year End

There are indications that Sterling Bank Plc might buy one or two mid-sized commercial lenders before the end of 2016. Findings have shown that the lender is considering the acquisition of Keystone Ba
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    wpChatIcon