Latest Nigerian News For January 30, 2021

January 30, 2021 14

Good morning, welcome to a brand new day. Here are the latest Nigerian news from BizWatch Nigeria for today, Saturday, January 30, 2021, which happens to be the last Saturday in the month of January.

Latest Nigerian News

MultiChoice Nigeria Slashes Prices On DStv, GOtv Decoders

MultiChoice Nigeria has announced a price slash on its DStv and GOtv decoders starting from Monday, February 1, 2021. The price slash will see the…

Click here to read more.

NAFEX Update: Naira Falls Against Dollar At Black Market

The naira to dollar exchange rate weakened on Friday, November 29, 2021, as it sold for ₦480 to one dollar at the parallel market/black market.

Click here to read more.

Nigerian Politicians Contribute Larger Percentage Of £30 million Annual Spending On UK Education

United Kingdom’s education sector is reportedly generating £30 million annually from West African politicians, with Nigerian politicians contributing the larger portion.

Click here to read more.

NCDC Records 1,114 New Cases On Friday

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) Friday reported 1,114 fresh infections including 27 new deaths from the coronavirus.

Click here to read more.

Nigerian Fintech Start-Ups Raised $89.32 Million In 2020

Financial technology (FinTech) start-ups with headquarters in Nigeria accounted for more than 50 per cent of the total investments attracted by Nigerian start-ups 2020.

Click here to read more.

Service Chiefs: Profile Of Major-General Lucky Irabor

Lucky Irabor was appointed as the new Chief of Defence Staff on January 26, 2021, by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Click here to read more.

Shortage Of FX, Naira Depreciation Manufacturers’ Nightmare

The Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) has decried the depreciation of the naira and the shortage of forex in the country.

Click here to read more.

Latest N-Power News Roundup For Saturday 30th January

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Farouq, said the…

Click here to read more.

Buhari Begins Four-Day Official Visit To Daura

President Muhammadu Buhari arrived in his hometown in Daura, Katsina State on Friday evening as part of a four-day official visit.

Click here to read more.

Nigerian Newspapers: Latest Business News Roundup For Today Jan 30, 2021

Latest business news roundup brought to you by BizWatch Nigeria for today.

Click here to read more.

Chibok Girl Escapes From B’Haram, Calls Father

A girl who was among the Chibok girls kidnapped by Boko Haram in April 2014 has escaped from her captors and is reported to have…

Click here to read more.

COVID-19 Pademic Disrupted Nigeria’s Plans To Commence Sorghum Export To UK In 2020 – ICRISAT

Nigeria’s plan to commence export of sorghum to the United Kingdom in 2020 hit a brick wall due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Click here to read more.

Nigeria Takes FID On $3bn Brass Fertiliser Project

Nigeria has taken a final investment decision, FID, on the $3bn Brass Fertiliser Project, the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation…

Click here to read more.

Dangote Seeks $30,000 In Damages From Former Mistress

A former mistress of Aliko Dangote, Africa’s richest man, Autumn Spikes has been served an ultimatum following…

Click here to read more.

Airtel Africa Profit Falls 21.1% To $261 Million in Q3

Airtel Africa reported net profit of $261 million in its financial results released on Friday for the nine-month period ended December 31, 2020.

Click here to read more.

Presidency Raises Alarm Over Alleged Smear Campaign Targeting Buhari

The Presidency on Friday raised an alarm over the claim of a planned smear campaign targeted at President Muhammadu Buhari…

Click here to read more