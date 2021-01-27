Latest Nigeria News Roundup For January 27, 2021

January 27, 2021 26

Good morning, here are the latest top Nigeria news headlines for today Wednesday, 27 January 2020 brought to you by BizWatch Nigeria.

Buhari Sacks Buratai, Other Service Chiefs

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday announced the sacking of service chiefs and their immediate retirement from active service. The president made this known in a statement…

Click here to read more

FG Extends Registration Deadline For Payroll Support Scheme

Registration of the payroll support scheme has been extended by the Federal Government (FG) of Nigeria to enable some state to meet their quota.

The payroll support scheme is designed to assist vulnerable micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) by paying the salaries of…

Click here to read more

Here’s How To Apply For CBN’s Creative Industry Loan

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the Bankers’ Committee created a loan scheme for those in the creative industry called the Creative Industry Financing Initiative (CIFI).

According to the apex bank, the loan scheme would disburse a total of N500 million to beneficiaries…

Click here to read more.

BREAKING: CBN Retains Interest Rate At 11.5%

The Monetary Policy Committee of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) unanimously voted to retain the monetary policy rate (MPR) at 11.5 per cent…

Click here to read more

Newly-Appointed Army Chief Sacked In 2017

The newly-appointed Chief of Army Staff General Attahiru Ibrahim was sacked in 2017 in his capacity as chief of defence staff. BizWatch recently reported the sacking of the chiefs of staff by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Click here to read more.

Buhari Directs Ministry of Finance To Disburse For Local Production Of Solar Cells

The Ministry of Finance was on Tuesday given a directive by President Muhammadu Buhari to disburse funds for the local production of solar cells by the National Agency for Science, Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI).

Click here to read more

NECO Selects New Date For 2020 SSCE Exam

The National Examination Council (NECO) announces February 8 as the new date for the 2020 Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE).

Click here to read more

Court Adjourns El-Zakzaky, Wife’s Trial To March 8

The trial of Sheikh Ibrahim El-Zakzaky, the leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN), and his wife, Zeenat, has been adjourned to March 8 and 9, 2021, for further hearing…

Click here to read more

Unidentified Arsonists Torch Sunday Adeyemi ‘Igboho’s House

A property belonging to Sunday Adeyemi ‘Igboho’, was set alight in the early hours of Tuesday…

Click here to read more

IGP Says Hospitals Should Treat Gunshot Victims Without Police Report

Hospitals have been advised by the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Mohammed Adamu to treat patients with gunshot wounds before asking for a police report…

Click here to read more

SON Destroys Substandard Cylinders, Tyres Worth ₦300m

The Standard Organisation of Nigeria, SON, on Monday destroyed cooking gas cylinders and tyres estimated at ₦300m…

Click here to read more