Latest Nigeria News Roundup For Friday 29, 2021

January 29, 2021020
Good morning and welcome to a brand new day. Here are the latest top Nigeria news headlines for today, Friday, January 29, 2021, brought to you by BizWatch Nigeria.

Airtel Unveils Offices For NIN SIM Registration, Linkage

Airtel Nigeria said its retail outlets in Lagos and Abuja are ready to enroll Nigerians for the National Identity Number (NIN) registration exercise and SIM records update.

Why Nigeria Is Redeeming Its $500m Eurobond

It was announced that Nigeria will redeem 6.75 percent $500 million Eurobond on Thursday, January 28, 2021, as it has matured. This announcement was…

Job Vacancy: Top 7 Jobs To Apply For Today

Nigeria Drops On Transparency International Corruption Index

Nigeria’s scorecard on the Transparency International corruption perception index has plummeted to its worst level since 2015.

Repatriation: 384 Nigerians Stranded In Saudi Arabia Arrive At Abuja

384 Nigerians stranded in Saudi Arabia arrived at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja. The returnees who were…

EndSARS: Amnesty International Demands Suspension of Officials Indicted in Lekki Shooting

Amnesty International (AI) demanded the suspension of officials indicted in the shooting of #EndSARS protesters at Lekki, Lagos State.

Abacha Loot: Swiss Lawyer Reveals He Assisted Nigeria In The Recovery Of over $2.4bn

Legal counsel to the Federal Government of Nigeria in the recovery of looted funds by late dictator, General Sani Abacha, Enrico Monfrini stated that his service has helped Nigeria recover over $2.4 billion.

Airtel Gets Approval To Renew Spectrum Licenses, Pay ₦71.61 billion

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has approved the renewal Airtel Nigeria’s spectrum licenses in the 900 megahertz (MHz) and 1800MHz bands.

WHO Rolls Out Plan To End Suffering From Neglected Tropical Diseases

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has outlined its strategy to tackle neglected tropical diseases that affect more than a billion people globally.

Nigeria Adds To Its COVID-19 Vaccine Reserve

An additional 41 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been acquired by the Nigerian government, as stated by health minister Osagie Ehanire.

Trouble With Nigeria’s Poor Ranking On Corruption Perception Index

Transparency International (TI) released a report that put Nigeria at number 149 out of 180 countries ranked on its Corruption Perception Index, and this has not settled well with the Nigerian Government.

CBN To Invest N50bn In Restructuring Nigeria Commodity Exchange

The Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, is planning to invest N50m in the restructuring of the Nigeria Commodity Exchange (NCX) through the Infraco structure.

Pantami Assures Nigerians Of Data Security

The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr Isa Pantami, has assured Nigerians and the international community that citizens’ and the country’s data is 99 percent secure.

NNPC Earns N1.9 Trillion From Sales Of Petrol In One Year

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) earned N1.9 trillion from sales of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) in the country between October 2019 to October 2020.

Adepeju Aina
Aina Adepeju is a Mass Communication graduate. She loves photography, she is a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON). Adepeju can be reached via [email protected]

