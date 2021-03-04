Latest Nigeria News Headlines For March 4, 2021

March 4, 2021 75

Good morning and welcome to a brand new day. Here are the latest Nigeria news headlines for today, March 4, 2021.

Latest Nigeria News Headlines

Fuel Scarcity: There Is No Fuel Shortage In Rivers – DPR

As Nigerians brace for fuel scarcity, with many buying for future reserves, residents of Rivers State have been assured of the availability of the product by the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR).

Yahaya Bello Urges FG To Accede To Demands Of AUFCDN

The Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello, has urged the federal government to accede to the demands of the Amalgamated Union of Food and Cattle Dealers of Nigeria (AUFCDN).

Naira Stable At Black Market

At the parallel market/black market, the naira to dollar exchange rate remained stable at N480/$ on Wednesday, March 3, 2021.

Less Than 10% Of Engineering Posts Are Held By Women – Academy Of Engineering

It is estimated that less than 10 percent of engineering posts are occupied by women in Africa, states the Royal Academy of Engineering.

CBN Extends Timeline For Interest Rate Reduction For Businesses

At the expiration of the intervention for businesses to reduce the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has announced an extension period for its reduced interest rates by 12 months.

Nigeria Attracted N4.94 Trillion Investment In Five Years

The Nigeria Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC) has said Nigeria’s annual investment inflows averaged N4.940 trillion ($13 billion) in the last five years.

COVID-19: NCDC Records 1,280 Recoveries Within 24 Hours

The latest report by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), reveals that the country recorded 1,280 recoveries from COVID-19 within 24 hours on Wednesday — marking the highest single-day count in two weeks.

FEC Approves N809.7 Billion for Abuja-Kano Road, Others

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) on Wednesday approved over N809.7 billion for road construction and other projects across the country.

#EndSARS Protest: Palace Invaders Took $2 million, ₦17 million – Oba Of Lagos

The Oba of Lagos, Rilwan Akiolu, has stated that palace invaders took $2 million and N17 million following the violence that ensued during the #EndSARS protest.

We Believe In ‘Decade Of Gas’ – LNG Boss

It is the decade of gas, according to the CEO of Nigeria LNG Ltd., Tony Attah, who highlighted the huge role of gas in the Nigerian economy.

Stock Market Dives Deeper Into Red Zone, As Investors Lose N91.85bn

The stock market took a further dip into the red zone Thursday, as stocks traded closed at a market capitalisation of N20.67 trillion, lower than Tuesday’s N20.76 trillion.

