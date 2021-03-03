Latest Nigeria News Headlines For March 3, 2021

March 3, 2021 46

Welcome to a new day, good morning. Here are the latest Nigeria news headlines for today, March 3, 2021, compiled just for you by BizWatch Nigeria.

Latest Nigeria News Headlines

Stock Market Enters Bear Territory, As Investors Part Ways With N122.34bn

The stock market ended the trading day on a bearish note, with equity capitalisation closing at N20.76 trillion, a fall from the previous day’s N20.89 trillion, while investors lost N122.34 billion.

Click here to read more.

Nigerian Army Headquarters Complex Abuja

Impacted By Fire

The Nigerian Army Headquarters complex in Abuja was on Tuesday gutted by fire. The incident was confirmed by Nigerian Army Director of Public Relations, Brigadier General Mohammed Yerimah, via a statement.

The cause of the fire was… click here to read more.

JAMB Form 2021/2022 Sale Begins Next Week, How To Buy, Register

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has announced that forms for the 2021/2022 session will be sold from next week.

Click here to read more.

COVID-19 Vaccines: Nigeria Receives 3.94m Doses

Nigeria joins the ranks of countries to have received COVID-19 vaccines, following the delivery of the COVAX-backed vaccines Tuesday.

Click here to read more.

Food Blockade: Vegetable Prices Soar In Lagos

The prices of vegetables in Lagos markets have soared by as much as 200 per cent as a result of blockage of food and cattle by traders from the North, which began last week.

Click here to read more.

Lekki, Ajah To Experience Power Outage – TCN

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has announced a planned power outage that will affect consumers Lekki and Ajah areas of Lagos.

The company said… click here to read more.

Solar Panels, Inverter Prices In Nigeria

Both individuals and governments globally are looking to generate electricity using price-friendly renewable energy channels, and solar inverters, especially in Nigeria, have been found to be most useful in countries with poor electricity supply.

Click here to read more.

Petrol Scarcity Is Tactics By FG To Raise Price – Oil Marketers

The lingering petrol scarcity in Abuja and neighbouring states worsened Monday as only a few retail outlets sold to buyers.

Click here to read more.

Nigeria’s External Reserves Sufficient for Seven Months Import – Emefiele

The Central Bank Governor, Godwin Emefiele, says Nigeria’s external reserves at $35bn was sufficient to finance the country’s seven months’ imports.

Click here to read more.

Southern States Target Food Self Sufficiency In Wake Of North’s Blockade

The decision by food vendors in the northern part of Nigeria to cut off supply to the southern part of the country has elicited reactions with some southern state governments and farmers have dismissing the blockade and stating that it is an opportunity for the South to boost its food production capacity.

Click here to read more.

NIP, PoS Payments Shrink by N1.93 Trillion in January

The value of transactions via digital payment platforms – Nigeria Interbank Settlement System Instant Payment System (NIP) and Point of Sales (POS) terminals – shrink by N1.93 trillion in January.

Click here to read more.

DMO Clears Its Name Of Fraud In N2.2trn Scandal

The Debt Management Office (DMO) has denied receiving the sum of N2.2 trillion in 2018 as part of its budgetary allocation for the year.

Click here to read more.

You Can’t Be Proactive About Everything – Adesina

The Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the President, Femi Adesina said that proaction is not always the go-to response and that there “is nothing wrong about being reactive”.

Click here to read more.