Latest Nigeria News Headlines For February 4, 2021

February 4, 2021 26

Here are the latest Nigeria news headlines compiled by BizWatch Nigeria just for you. Good morning and welcome to a bright new day.

Latest Nigeria News Headlines

Firm Receives Certification For Decoder, Smart Meter Production

Gospell Digital Technology says it has received a Certificate of Backward Integration from the Federal Government for manufacturing…

13% Derivation Fund Remains Unclear To Recipients

State governors that benefited from the 13 percent derivation fund from the federal account remain unclear on where the funds should be channeled…

FG Secures Land For Artisanal Mining In Cross River

The Federal Government has secured five hectares of land in Cross River for the establishment of artisanal and small-scale mining in…

How Nigeria, Other African Countries Can Forge An Inclusive Economic Recovery

As of this writing, the spread of COVID-19 in many African countries has been more contained, and the death toll lower, than some had expected in 2020…

FEC Approves Creation Of 20 Private Universities, Gives Three-Year Probation

A memo sent to the Federal Executive Council (FEC) by the Ministry of Education for the creation of 20 new private universities has been…

EFCC Gets Approval To Arrest ExxonMobil MD

A Federal High Court in Abuja has granted the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, the approval to arrest the Managing Director, ExxonMobil Nigeria, Mr. Richard Laing…

How Stanbic IBTC Is Empowering Female-led Startups For Economic Growth

Michelle Obama, the former US first lady, once said: “No country can ever truly flourish if it stifles the potential of its women and deprives itself of the contributions of half of its citizens.”…

