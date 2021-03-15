Latest Nigeria News Headline For Monday 15th, March

Good morning and welcome to a brand new week and day. We hope you had a splendid weekend. Here are the latest Nigeria news headlines for today, Monday 15th, March 2021, brought to you by BizWatch Nigeria.
Abduction: Federal College of Forestry Mechanisation Shut Down Over…
The Federal College of Forestry Mechanisation, Afaka in Kaduna State has been shut down and the students asked to leave the school.
Analysts See Growth In Forex Reserves Amid Rising Oil Prices
Analysts have said the upward trend in the global oil price will benefit Nigeria as it will increase the country’s export earnings and reserve.
E-call Up, Lasting Solution To Apapa Truck Congestion – NPA
The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) has described the electronic truck call-app as a lasting solution to the problem of truck congestion in the access roads into the Lagos Port Complex and the Tin Can Island Ports.
N42 billion Debt: FG Stops Planned Suspension Of USSD Banking
The Nigerian Government has asked telecommunication operators to hold off on the planned suspension of Unstructured Supplementary Service Data (USSD) services over a N42bn debt owed by banks.
ASUU Strike: Blame FG If Varsities Are Shut Down Again
Months after shaking hands on a deal that resulted in the suspension of the long-drawn strike, the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has said that universities in the country would be shut due to the failure of the federal government to come through on its promises.
Nigeria’s Major Challenge Is Creating Enough Wealth, Opportunities – Osinbajo
Vice President Yemi Osinbajo said that the major challenge Nigeria faces is creating enough wealth and opportunities.
AfDB To Support Vaccine Production In Africa
The African Development Bank, AfDB, has pledged to support African countries to produce COVID-19 vaccines within the continent in order to bridge the gap in supply.
Manufacturers Want 50% Slash In Regulatory Charges
Nigerian manufactures are seeking a 50 percent reduction in charges imposed by regulatory agencies on services rendered to them.
Nigerian Protein Deficiency Report 2020 Set For Unveiling On Thursday
The Nigerian Protein Deficiency Report 2020, the result of a survey carried out in 2020 to assess the malignant issues of protein deficiency in Nigeria, will be formally presented to the public at a special Protein Challenge webinar session on Thursday, March 18, 2021. To register to attend the webinar, please click here.
Latest N-power Batch C News Updates For Sunday 14th March
Good day, here are the latest N-Power Batch C news headlines update for today, Sunday, March 14th, 2021, on Bizwatch Nigeria.
NEXIT: N-Power Batch A And B Transition News Roundup For Sunday 14th March
Good day, here are the latest news update on N-Power Batch A And B Transition, NEXIT Portal for today, Thursday, March 11 2021, on Bizwatch Nigeria.
Okojo-Iweala Visits Nigeria As WTO-DG
Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, the Director-General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO), visited Nigeria for the first since she assumed office.
House Issues 7-Day Ultimatum To NNPC Subsidiaries to Honour Summon
The House of Representatives’ Committee on Public Accounts Committee has issued a seven-day ultimatum to heads of the 17 subsidiaries of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) to appear before it or risk being arrested by warrant of the House.
‘FG Frustrated James Ibori’s Trial In UK’ – Falana
Femi Falana, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) says the Federal Government earlier frustrated the trial of James Ibori, a former Nigerian Governor in the United Kingdom.
Asari Dokubo Declares Biafra Customary Government
The leader of the Niger Delta Peoples Salvation Force, Asari Dokubo, has declared the formation of the Biafra Customary Government (BCG).
Aviation Workers Raise Concern Over AMCON’s Transfer Of Arik’s Assets
The transfer of some assets of Arik Air to the proposed NG Eagle airline is raising concerns of stakeholders in the aviation industry.
Burna Boy’s ‘Twice As Tall‘ Album Clinches Grammy Award
Afro-fusion singer Burna Boy, of Nigerian origin, has emerged winner of the ‘Best Global Music Album’ category at the 2021 Grammy Awards for ‘Twice As Tall‘, his 2020 project.
