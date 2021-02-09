Latest Nigeria News Headline For February 9, 2021

Good morning and welcome to a brand new day. Here are the latest Nigeria news headline for today, February 9, 2021.
Latest Nigeria News Headline
CACOVID Distances Itself From BUA’s Vaccine Donation
The Coalition Against COVID-19 (CACOVID) has distanced itself from claims that BUA Group’s procured and donated one million doses of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine…
NIN May Replace BVN – Pantami
The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami has disclosed that there are plans by the Federal Government for the National Identity Numbers (NIN) to replace the Bank Verification Numbers (BVN)…
Lagos State Auctions 83 Forfeited Vehicles
Eighty-three forfeited vehicles were auctioned by the Lagos State Government following the violation of the state’s Transport Sector Reform Law 2018.
#OccupyLekkiTollGate: Nobody Will Bring Our Dear Lagos State Down – Akosile
Following speculations of fresh protest in Lagos State in the wake of the decision to reopen the Lekki Tollgate, the Chief Press Secretary to the Lagos State Governor, Gboyega Akosile, has reacted to the planned protest slated for…
BUA Group Procures 1 million Doses Of COVID-19 Vaccines For Nigeria
BUA Group has disclosed that it procured one million doses of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines for Nigeria through the AFREXIM vaccine programme in partnership with CACOVID…
Senate To Discuss Fulani Herdsmen Crisis Upon Resumption On Tuesday
The Senate is set to discuss the issue of Fulani herdsmen on Tuesday, this was disclosed by Senate leader, Yahaya Abdullahi…
Fresh Protests Looms Over Lekki Tollgate Reopening
The decision by the Lagos State Judicial Panel of Inquiry granting approval for the reopening of the Lekki tollgate almost four months after the killing of unarmed protesters by military men has led to outrage, as many have threatened to stage a fresh protest.
