February 8, 2021 54

Good morning, welcome to a brand new day. Here is the latest Nigeria news headline for February 8, 2021, brought to you by BizWatch Nigeria.

Latest Nigeria News Headline For February 8, 2021

Kingsley Moghalu Criticizes CBN’s Cryptocurrencies Ban

The 2019 Young Progressive Party (YPP) presidential candidate, Kingsley Moghalu, has stated that $500 million worth of Bitcoin has so far been traded in Nigeria in…

Female Journalists, Advocates Stand Against Female Genital Mutilation

The Lagos Chapter of the Nigeria Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ) on February 6, 2021, joined the rest of the world to commemorate 2021 International Day of Zero Tolerance for Female Genital Mutilation.

Latest N-Power News Roundup For Monday 8th, February

Here are the latest N-Power news headlines update for today, Monday, February 8th, 2021…

No Bank Should Freeze Investors’ Fund, Cryptocurrency Traders Warn

Cryptocurrency Traders have warned financial institutions in the country to desist from freezing the funds in the accounts of their…

Buhari, Okonjo Iweala To Headline ‘Ehingbeti’ Economic Summit

The 2021 edition of ‘Ehingbeti’ — Lagos economic summit is set to witness the presence of President Muhammadu Buhari and Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala. Both dignitaries are billed to deliver speeches at the…

Cryptocurrency Ban: Providus, Digital Banks Dump Virtual Account Numbers

Providus Bank on Sunday deactivated its virtual account services to its digital payments and investment platform in response to the recent directive by the Central Bank of Nigeria…

NNPC Records 54% Increase In Trading Surplus

The petroleum regulatory body in Nigeria, the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) recorded a trading surplus increase of 54 percent.

SERAP Demands Records Of Previous Electricity Projects Funded By World Bank

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has urged the World Bank President, Mr David Malpass, to give account of how previous funds disbursed by the bank to support Nigeria’s electricity sector were utilized.

NURTW: Ogun State Govt Bans activities Of NURTW Workers

The government of Ogun State has issued a warning to members of the National Road Union Transport Workers (NURTW) in the state to stay away from all parks and garages.

NBET’s Debt To Gencos Hit ₦865.19 Billion In 21 Months

The Nigeria Bulk Electricity Trading, NBET, Plc has failed to pay power producers, GENCOS, a total of ₦865.19 billion debt that has piled up in 21 months.

Nigerian Newspapers: Latest Business News Headlines For Today February 8, 2021

Here are the latest top business news headlines for today Monday, February 2021…

