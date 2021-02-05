fbpx
Latest Nigeria News Headline For February 5, 2021

Latest Nigeria news headline for today, February 5, 2021, was compiled just for you by BizWatch Nigeria. Good morning and have a beautiful day.

SSANU, NASU To Commence Strike On Friday

The Senior Staff Association of Nigeria Universities (SSANU) and the Non-Academic Staff Union (NASU) of Educational and Associated Institution to commence strike today.

“Stop Adamu From Acting As IGP” Okpara To High Court

An Abuja-based lawyer, Maxwell Okpara appealed to the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) federal high court to stop Mohammed Adamu from ”parading himself” as the…

Jumia Shares Advanced By 1000% In 2020

Jumia Technologies’ stock was among the hottest in the tech sector in 2020 and is likely to carry the momentum through 2021 and beyond…

Biafra: Nnamdi Kanu’s Facebook Account Blocked

The Facebook account of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu, has been blocked…

Maina’s Son, Faisal, Flees To The US, EFCC Tells Court

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC has told the Federal High Court Abuja, that Faisal Maina, son of embattled former Chairman of the defunct Pension Reformed Task Team, PRTT, Abdulrasheed Maina has fled to..

Nigeria Gains 28 Million New Internet Users In One Year

Nigeria’s Mobile Network Operators gained about 28.15 million new active Internet users in one year, the latest subscription…

Mobile Number Porting Shrinks By 75% In December

The mobile number portability activities carried out by mobile telecommunications operators in the country reduced by…

How To Apply For Foreign Language Teaching Assistant Program In US

BizWatch Nigeria earlier this week reported that The United States embassy in Nigeria announced that the services of Yoruba and Hausa teachers are in demand…

Nigerian Newspapers: Top Business News Roundup For Today February 5, 2021

Here are the latest top business news headlines for today Friday, 5 February 2021 crafted by BizWatch Nigeria.

