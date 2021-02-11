Latest Nigeria News Headline For February 11, 2021

February 11, 2021 35

Good morning, here are the latest Nigeria news headline for today, February 11, 2021, compiled by BizWatch Nigeria just for you.

Latest Nigeria News Headline

Why We Are Linking Nigeria, Niger By Rail Line – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has given reason for the plan to construct a rail line connecting Nigeria to the Niger Republic. He said that the rail line would create an “end-to…

Lawmakers Summon NNPC, Others Over ₦3.9 Trillion Unremitted Income

The House of Representatives Committee on Public Accounts has summoned the Group Managing Director, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Mr. Mele Kyari, over an audit query issued by the Office…

FG Should Provide Funds For Establishment Of Ranches – Northern Governors

Northern Governors called on the Federal Government to provide funding for the establishment of ranches across the region…

COVID-19: Heineken To Retrench 8,000 Employees

Dutch brewing giant Heineken said on Wednesday it would cut around 8,000 jobs worldwide as the coronavirus pandemic kept much of the hospitality sector closed.

311,000 Beneficiaries Benefit From Payroll Support Programme – BOI

Through the federal government’s Payroll Support programme, 311,000 beneficiaries have received funding, while more than 64,000 companies have been verified, according to the Bank of Industry (BOI).

How Nigeria Can Take Advantage Of China’s $22trn Market

Highlighting the importance of tapping into China’s massive $22 trillion economy, the Director, Centre for China Studies, Charles Onunaiju, said that Nigerian policymakers should not treat the Asian giant’s market volume as a joke.

11Plc To Delist Shares From NSE

11PLC, formerly known as Mobil Oil Nigeria Plc, is planning to delist its shares from the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) by March this year…

Fela Anikulapo Kuti Nominated For 2021 Rock and Roll Hall Of Fame

Legendary Afrobeat singer, late Olufela Olusegun Oludotun Ransome-Kuti popularly known as Fela Anikulapo Kuti has been nominated for the 2021 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame…

Bandits Cannot Be Proscribed Because… – Lai

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, has stated that the absence of a recognized name for bandits has led to the federal government’s inability to proscribe them…

Lawan Refers Service Chiefs Confirmation To Senate Committee

The Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, has tasked the joint committees on Army, Navy, and Air force on President Muhammadu Buhari’s request for their confirmation…

Customs Seizes Petrol Tanker filled with Smuggled Rice

The Katsina Area Command of the Nigerian Customs Service (NCS) has intercepted a petrol tanker used to smuggle rice into the country…

Blessing Okagbare Makes History In Guinness Book of World

The Guinness Book of World Records has named Nigerian athlete Blessing Okagbare as the only athlete to have attended Athletics Diamond Meetings 67 times.

CBN Ordered To Unfreeze Accounts Of #EndSARS Protesters

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has been directed by a federal high court to unfreeze the bank accounts of 20 #EndSARS protesters…

Islamic Movement Of Nigeria Demand Release Of El-Zakzaky, Wife

Members of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN) demand the release of their leader, Sheikh Ibrahim El-Zakzaky, and his wife who are being detained by the government in spite of a Federal High Court judgement ordering his release…

