Latest News Update On NYIF Loan Disbursement For Wednesday 24th March

March 24, 2021
Get all the latest news update on the Nigeria Youth Investment Fund (NYIF) here on Bizwatch Nigeria for today March 24, 2021.

NYIF Loan: FG Announces Date For Technical Training

The training for successful applicants for the Nigeria Youth Investment Fund (NYIF) has been slated for March 23, 2021.

It was initially disclosed that the date for training would be March 22, 2021. Read More…

How N-power Volunteers Can Apply For NYIF Loan

The Nigeria nation is blessed with peculiar mineral resources and also human power. It is regarded as the largest black nation in the world but has a high rate of unemployment youth.

The Nigeria unemployment rate was at 27% in Q2 2020 four percentage points higher than the 23% reported in Q3 2018, according to the National Bureau of Statistics’ (NBS). Read More…

NYIF Loan Application Portal: How To Apply, Verify Your Email

The Federal Government of Nigeria in its bid to rescue the citizen out of poverty came up with different programmes. One of these many programmes is the Nigeria Youth Investment Fund NYIF loan.

The Nigerian Youth Employment Action Plan was developed by the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development (FMYSD) as a built-in strategy to respond effectively to the youth employment challenge in Nigeria. Read More…

How To Apply For Nigeria Youth Investment Fund (NYIF) 2021

As a business owner in Nigeria, getting access to funds for your business can be a struggle but the Nigeria Youth Investment Fund (NYIF) 2021 is here to help.

Through this loan channel, business owners can access loans between N250,000 and N3 million. Read More…

