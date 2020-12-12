December 12, 2020 52

Good day, here are the latest news update on N-Power Batch A And B Transition, NEXIT Portal for today, Saturday, December 12, 2020, on BizwatchNigeria.

Nexit Update News: Minister Reveals Why Some Ex N-Power Beneficiaries Cannot Access Portal

There have been complaints gathered by Bizwatch Nigeria on how some ex N-power beneficiaries have been having issues accessing the Nexit portal.

The voice of beneficiaries was hearkened to after the special assistance on media to Honourable Minister of humanitarian affairs, disaster management and social development, Nneka Ikem disclosed the cause of the problem. Read More…

N-Power Nexit: Check Out Easy Steps To Update Portal, Answer Questions Correctly

The Nexit programme launched by the federal government has redeemed long lost hope of exited N-Power batch A and B beneficiaries.

Bizwatch Nigeria reported that the Federal Government unveiled a portal, NEXIT, in which former N-power beneficiaries can simply apply for the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Empowerment Options.

During the unveiling of the Nexit Portal by the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Farouq, she urged interested exited beneficiaries of N-power to log on to the portal and provide the required additional information for possible placements into the various CBN intervention options. Read More…

N-POWER NEXIT PORTAL: All You Need To Know, How Beneficiaries Can Apply For CBN Empowerment

The Federal Government has created a platform, Nexit Portal for exited N-power beneficiaries to log on and apply for the various economic, empowerment and entrepreneurship options.

The Federal Government in collaboration with Central Bank of Nigeria heeded to the cries of the ex-beneficiaries who seem to have lost in getting a job after their exit from the scheme. Read More…

