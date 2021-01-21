fbpx
Latest News Update On N-Power Batch A And B Transition, NEXIT Portal

January 21, 2021018
Good day, here are the latest news update on N-Power Batch A And B Transition, NEXIT Portal for today, Thursday, January 21, 202, on BizwatchNigeria.

N-Power Nexit: FG To Engage 200,000 Batch A And B Beneficiaries As Financial Services Operators

The federal government has disclosed that 200,000 Batch A and B N-Power beneficiaries will be engaged as financial services operators.

This will fall under the newly-created N-Power exit strategy (NEXIT).

N-Power beneficiaries of Batches A and B will take part in the engagement of the scheduled programme. Read More…

N-Power Nexit: Again, FG To Engage 30,000 Beneficiaries As Geospatial Experts

Thirty thousand (30,000) N-Power Nexit Batch A and B beneficiaries will be engaged as geospatial experts, revealed the federal government.

These batches will stand to benefit from an expansive programme scheduled by the federal government for N-Power beneficiaries.

The government added that the Batch A and B N-Power Nexit beneficiaries will also serve as enumerators in the Economic Sustainability Plan’s Mass Agric programme. Read More…

N-POWER NEXIT PORTAL: All You Need To Know, How Beneficiaries Can Apply For CBN Empowerment

The Federal Government has created a platform, Nexit Portal for exited N-power beneficiaries to log on and apply for the various economic, empowerment and entrepreneurship options.

The Federal Government in collaboration with Central Bank of Nigeria heeded to the cries of the ex-beneficiaries who seem to have lost in getting a job after their exit from the scheme. Read More…

N-Power Nexit: Check Out Easy Steps To Update Portal, Answer Questions Correctly

The Nexit programme launched by the federal government has redeemed long lost hope of exited N-Power batch A and B beneficiaries.

Bizwatch Nigeria reported that the Federal Government unveiled a portal, NEXIT, in which former N-power beneficiaries can simply apply for the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Empowerment Options.

During the unveiling of the Nexit Portal by the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Farouq, she urged interested exited beneficiaries of N-power to log on to the portal and provide the required additional information for possible placements into the various CBN intervention options. Read More…

Visit Bizwatchnigeria.ng for more latest news updates on N-power and other top trending stories/news in Nigeria and around the world.

