Latest N-Power News Roundup For Wednesday 3rd March

March 3, 20210257
Good day, here are the latest N-Power news headlines update for today, Wednesday, February 3rd, 2021, on BizwatchNigeria.

10 Businesses N-Power Beneficiaries Can Start

Waiting for the monthly stipends from the federal government can be nerve-wracking because sometimes it delays. But an extra source of income could help reduce the financial burden, complementing the cash you receive, and that is why we will be sharing with you 10 businesses that N-Power beneficiaries can start.

Setting a goal of putting aside a minimum amount of money for a business can be a step towards starting that business. Read More…

NEXIT: N-Power Beneficiaries Condemn Delay By FG

Beneficiaries of the N-Power programme who have completed their two-year run in the scheme have condemned the federal government’s delay in the implementation of the NEXIT scheme.

NEXIT aims to “determine the suitability of the beneficiaries for the CBN affiliated programs and is dependent on meeting the criteria and conditions set by the CBN for the said programs,” as stated by the CBN. Read More…

N-Power, Other NSIPs Have About 13 Million Beneficiaries

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq, has said that there are 13 million beneficiaries of the various government social intervention programmes.

This was disclosed by the minister’s representative – Director of ICT in the humanitarian ministry, Aminu Tukkue Bello, during the onboarding to the 5,000 monitors. Read More…

N-Power: FG Engages Extra Independent Monitors

The federal government has added extra hands, independent monitors, to its N-Power scheme in Oyo State.

Coming onboard are 79 new independent monitors under the auspices of the National Social Investment Programmes (NSIP). Read More…

N-power: See Venues, Date & Time For NSIP Independent Monitor’s Traning Nationwide

The Federal Government on Wednesday announced venues for the National Social Investment Programmes (NSIPs) independent monitor’s training across the nation for all selected candidates.

Bizwatch Nigeria earlier reported that the N-Power and all other National Social Investment Programmes (NSIPs) will have onboard some 5,000 independent monitors. Read More…

Visit Bizwatchnigeria.ng for more latest news updates on N-power and other top trending stories/news in Nigeria and around the world.

