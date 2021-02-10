Latest N-Power News Roundup For Wednesday 10th February

February 10, 2021 24

Good day, here are the latest N-Power news headlines update for today, Wednesday, February 10th, 2021, on BizwatchNigeria.

30,000 Former N-Power Beneficiaries Employed As Agric Enumerators

Not less than 30,000 former beneficiaries of the N-Power scheme have been employed as agric enumerators, according to the Presidency.

This was disclosed in a statement by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Office of the Vice President, Laolu Akande, in Abuja. Read More…

N-Power: Former Beneficiary Cries Out To FG, Says Survival Is Not Easy

A former beneficiary of the N-Power scheme, Mustapha Kabir Soron Dinki, has said that survival is not easy, as beneficiaries await transition.

Dinki stated this in a post on Facebook shared in a group, The Youths-4-Change Network. Read More…

N-Power Nexit: How To Solve Your NEXIT Registration Troubles

Many N-Power NEXIT beneficiaries have complained about registration issues, especially for Batches A and B.

The Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management, and Social Development introduced the ‘Email Update Form’ using Google Form. Read More…

N-Power Programme To Get Independent Monitors

N-Power and all other National Social Investment Programmes (NSIPs) will have onboard some 5,000 independent monitors.

This development was announced by the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management, and Social Development Sadiya Umar Farouq. Read More…

Email Accounts Of 21,000 N-Power Beneficiaries Changed, Updated

Beneficiaries of the N-Power scheme have been notified of the change and update made to the 21,000 emails requested by the N-Power participants.

In a brief tweet made by Nneka Ikem, the Special Assistant, Media, and Publicity to the Humanitarian Affairs minister Sadiya Umar Farouq. Read More…

N-Power: ‘N-Creative Is Focused On Equipping Youths With Relevant Skills’

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Farouq, said the newly launched N-Creative under the N-Power scheme is focused on equipping youths with relevant skills.

Bizwatch Nigeria gathered that the minister disclosed that a total of 546,449 youths have so far benefited from the federal government’s N-Power initiative under the supervision of the ministry. Read More…

N-Power Beneficiaries Cry Out Over Unpaid Stipends

Beneficiaries of the N-Power scheme await the fulfillment of the promise made by the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development of Nigeria, Sadiya Umar Farouq, had vowed, in Oct. 2020, to pay all outstanding stipends.

The minister noted that “the delay in the payment of the arrears arose due to platform migration from NIBSS to GIFMIS by the Office of Accountant General of the Federation in March 2020.”

She added, “From the consolidated list of beneficiaries we received from the OAGF in September, the 14,200 beneficiaries with arrears of stipend were flagged for receiving monthly payment from other MDAs, particularly from the NYSC. Read More…

N-Power Creative: Segun Arinze Visits Beneficiaries At Campus

Participants of the N-Power Creative received actor Segun Arinze at the N-Power Creative Campus on Monday.

Arinze shared some useful tips and tricks with the voice actor beneficiaries. Read More…

N-Power: Scheme ‘Is Being Revamped’ – Minister Reveals

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management, and Social Development, Hajiya Saidya Umar Farouq, disclosed that the N-Power programme is “being revamped”.

The minister stated this at the Cyprian Ekwensi Center for Arts and Culture in Abuja on Thursday.

Farouq stated that the National Social Investment Programmes (NSIPs) established by the federal government to mitigate poverty in the country have had a great impact on both the poor demographics of Nigeria. Read More…

Visit Bizwatchnigeria.ng for more latest news updates on N-power and other top trending stories/news in Nigeria and around the world.