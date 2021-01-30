Latest N-Power News Roundup For Saturday 30th January

January 30, 2021 41

Good day, here are the latest N-Power news headlines update for today, Saturday, January 30th, 2020, on BizwatchNigeria.

N-Power: ‘N-Creative Is Focused On Equipping Youths With Relevant Skills’

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Farouq, said the newly launched N-Creative under the N-Power scheme is focused on equipping youths with relevant skills.

Bizwatch Nigeria gathered that the minister disclosed that a total of 546,449 youths have so far benefited from the federal government’s N-Power initiative under the supervision of the ministry. Read More…

N-Power Beneficiaries Cry Out Over Unpaid Stipends

Beneficiaries of the N-Power scheme await the fulfillment of the promise made by the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development of Nigeria, Sadiya Umar Farouq, had vowed, in Oct. 2020, to pay all outstanding stipends.

The minister noted that “the delay in the payment of the arrears arose due to platform migration from NIBSS to GIFMIS by the Office of Accountant General of the Federation in March 2020.”

She added, “From the consolidated list of beneficiaries we received from the OAGF in September, the 14,200 beneficiaries with arrears of stipend were flagged for receiving monthly payment from other MDAs, particularly from the NYSC. Read More…

N-Power Creative: Segun Arinze Visits Beneficiaries At Campus

Participants of the N-Power Creative received actor Segun Arinze at the N-Power Creative Campus on Monday.

Arinze shared some useful tips and tricks with the voice actor beneficiaries. Read More…

N-Power: Scheme ‘Is Being Revamped’ – Minister Reveals

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management, and Social Development, Hajiya Saidya Umar Farouq, disclosed that the N-Power programme is “being revamped”.

The minister stated this at the Cyprian Ekwensi Center for Arts and Culture in Abuja on Thursday.

Farouq stated that the National Social Investment Programmes (NSIPs) established by the federal government to mitigate poverty in the country have had a great impact on both the poor demographics of Nigeria. Read More…

N-Power Nexit: FG To Engage 200,000 Batch A And B Beneficiaries As Financial Services Operators

The federal government has disclosed that 200,000 Batch A and B N-Power beneficiaries will be engaged as financial services operators.

This will fall under the newly-created N-Power exit strategy (NEXIT).

N-Power beneficiaries of Batches A and B will take part in the engagement of the scheduled programme. Read More…

N-Power Nexit: Again, FG To Engage 30,000 Beneficiaries As Geospatial Experts

Thirty thousand (30,000) N-Power Nexit Batch A and B beneficiaries will be engaged as geospatial experts, revealed the federal government.

These batches will stand to benefit from an expansive programme scheduled by the federal government for N-Power beneficiaries.

The government added that the Batch A and B N-Power Nexit beneficiaries will also serve as enumerators in the Economic Sustainability Plan’s Mass Agric programme. Read More…

N-power NEXIT: Again, FG Releases New Form For Email Verification Problem

The Federal Government has heeded to the appeals of the N-Power batch A and B beneficiaries concerning the email verification issues during NEXIT registration.

Bizwatch Nigeria gathered that the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq revealed that a form has been released for those having email verification problem related to NPower.’

According to her, those have issues with their email verification should fill the form online in order to be granted access. Read More…

