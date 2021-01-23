fbpx
Latest N-Power News Roundup For Saturday 23rd January

January 23, 2021042
Good day, here are the latest N-Power news headlines update for today, Saturday, January 23rd, 2020, on BizwatchNigeria.

N-Power: Scheme ‘Is Being Revamped’ – Minister Reveals

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management, and Social Development, Hajiya Saidya Umar Farouq, disclosed that the N-Power programme is “being revamped”.

The minister stated this at the Cyprian Ekwensi Center for Arts and Culture in Abuja on Thursday.

Farouq stated that the National Social Investment Programmes (NSIPs) established by the federal government to mitigate poverty in the country have had a great impact on both the poor demographics of Nigeria. Read More…

N-Power Nexit: FG To Engage 200,000 Batch A And B Beneficiaries As Financial Services Operators

The federal government has disclosed that 200,000 Batch A and B N-Power beneficiaries will be engaged as financial services operators.

This will fall under the newly-created N-Power exit strategy (NEXIT).

N-Power beneficiaries of Batches A and B will take part in the engagement of the scheduled programme. Read More…

N-Power Nexit: Again, FG To Engage 30,000 Beneficiaries As Geospatial Experts

Thirty thousand (30,000) N-Power Nexit Batch A and B beneficiaries will be engaged as geospatial experts, revealed the federal government.

These batches will stand to benefit from an expansive programme scheduled by the federal government for N-Power beneficiaries.

The government added that the Batch A and B N-Power Nexit beneficiaries will also serve as enumerators in the Economic Sustainability Plan’s Mass Agric programme. Read More…

N-power NEXIT: Again, FG Releases New Form For Email Verification Problem

The Federal Government has heeded to the appeals of the N-Power batch A and B beneficiaries concerning the email verification issues during NEXIT registration.

Bizwatch Nigeria gathered that the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq revealed that a form has been released for those having email verification problem related to NPower.’

According to her, those have issues with their email verification should fill the form online in order to be granted access. Read More…

Visit Bizwatchnigeria.ng for more latest news updates on N-power

About Author

Gabriel Alabi
Gabriel Alabi is a graduate of the prestigious Nigerian Institute of Journalism (NIJ), a content writer/digital marketer/SEO Expert. He is also a sports enthusiast/writer. He can be reached via – gabr[email protected]

