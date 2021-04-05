Latest N-Power News Roundup For Monday 5th April

April 5, 2021 76

Good day, here are the latest N-Power news headlines update for today, Monday, April 5th, 2021, on BizwatchNigeria.

NPower Beneficiaries in Imo Seek Soft Loans

The Spokesperson for the beneficiaries of NPower scheme in Imo State, Williams Ugbo, says about 27,000 youths have benefited from N-Power and other social investment programmes of the Federal Government in the state.

Ugbo, spoke at a sensitisation rally in support of the Federal Government's effort in fighting insecurity in the country.

N-Power NEXIT: Deadline Given To Minister, Farouq, Over Undelivered Promises Approaches

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Farouq, was given a deadline by representatives, across the 36 states including Abuja, of Batches A and B of the N-Power NEXIT over promises that have gone undelivered.

In a letter signed by the National President of N-Power, Kabiru Aliyu Pelemi, addressed to the minister, the representatives, on behalf of the 500,000 N-Power volunteers, said that they were "tired of your (Farouq) delay tactics since last year, you exited us with no meaningful plan during a pandemic period."

How To Check Your N-Power Batch C Deployment Status

The N-Power batch C recruitment is still ongoing as applicants/candiadates are expected to register on National Social Investment Management System (NASIMS) platform.

The recruitment of the N-Power C batch candidate will be done through the NASIMS portal, see the information below to register, update the profile and write the CBT test.

N-Power: Minister’s Aide Shares FAQs, Answers Over Batch C

In a post captioned ‘Your questions answered’, the Special Assistant, Media, and Publicity to the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Farouq, explained some frequently asked questions from N-Power beneficiaries.

Recall that BizWatch Nigeria reported the commencement of the Batch C selection process.

N-Power: NASIMS Portal To Ensure Timely Payment Of Stipends – Minister

In a bid to reduce the issue of untimely payments of stipends to N-Power beneficiaries, the NASIMS portal was created, stated the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Farouk.

This was disclosed in the ministry's weekly update with the theme, 'My week in Review'.

N-Power: Batch C Selection Commences On NASIMS Platform – FG

The federal government announced the commencement of N-Power Batch C selection phase months after the registration process began.

This development was disclosed by the Special Assistant to the Honourable Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Nneka Ikem Anibueze, Thursday.

NASIMS Portal: How N-Power Batch C Applicants Can Easily Take Test, Update Profiles

Earlier this week Bizwatch Nigeria reported that the Federal Government announced that the N-Power Batch C candidates would be conducted through the National Social Investment Management System (NASIMS) platform.

