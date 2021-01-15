Latest N-Power News Roundup For Friday 15th January

January 15, 2021 27

Good day, here are the latest N-Power news headlines update for today, Friday, January 15th, 2020, on BizwatchNigeria.

N-power NEXIT: Again, FG Releases New Form For Email Verification Problem

The Federal Government has heeded to the appeals of the N-Power batch A and B beneficiaries concerning the email verification issues during NEXIT registration.

Bizwatch Nigeria gathered that the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq revealed that a form has been released for those having email verification problem related to NPower.’

According to her, those have issues with their email verification should fill the form online in order to be granted access.

N-Power Recruitment: FG Reveals Date For 3-Month Camping Of Selected 1,500 Beneficiaries Training

The Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to Sadiya Farouq, the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Nneka Ikem Anibeze said that mails have been sent to to selected 1,500 N-Power beneficiaries for 3-month camping.

Bizwatch Nigeria gathered that the selected beneficiaries are those who registered with N-Creative, a subcomponent of the famed N-Power Programme.

According to her, "1500 beneficiaries have been selected as prospective trainees for a 3-month in-camp N-Creative Training from January 15, 2021. If you were chosen, you should've received an email. Come with 2 copies each of your ID & BVN print out and personal items."

Nexit Update News: Minister Reveals Why Some Ex N-Power Beneficiaries Cannot Access Portal

There have been complaints gathered by Bizwatch Nigeria on how some ex N-power beneficiaries have been having issues accessing the Nexit portal.

The voice of beneficiaries was hearkened to after the special assistance on media to Honourable Minister of humanitarian affairs, disaster management and social development, Nneka Ikem disclosed the cause of the problem.

According to her, those with Naij email will not be able to log in nor receive any emails.

She explained that the mail.naij.com does not exist anymore.

N-Power Nexit: Check Out Easy Steps To Update Portal, Answer Questions Correctly

The Nexit programme launched by the federal government has redeemed long lost hope of exited N-Power batch A and B beneficiaries.

Bizwatch Nigeria reported that the Federal Government unveiled a portal, NEXIT, in which former N-power beneficiaries can simply apply for the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Empowerment Options.

During the unveiling of the Nexit Portal by the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Farouq, she urged interested exited beneficiaries of N-power to log on to the portal and provide the required additional information for possible placements into the various CBN intervention options.

