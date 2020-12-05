Latest N-Power News Round-Up For Today, December 5th, 2020

December 5, 2020 45

Good day, here are the latest N-Power news headlines update for today, Saturday, December 5th, 2020, on BizwatchNigeria.

Finance Bill 2020: N-Power Beneficiaries Exempted From Personal Income Tax

President Muhammadu Buhari on the 2nd of December had sent the Finance Bill 2020 – which exempts N-Power beneficiaries, workers from personal income tax – to the House of Representatives for approval. The finance bill proposes reforms of tax-related regulations.

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, revealed this while reading President Buhari’s letter on Tuesday’s plenary. The House is expected to probe the bill before passage.

President Buhari had began the use of Finance Bill in 2019, updating existing tax laws and financial regulation, which includes importation of goods. Part of the Finance Bill is the import duty, which Buhari reduced to 10% from 35%. Read More…

N-Power Batch C: FG Approves Increase Of Beneficiaries To 1m

The Federal Government of Nigeria has approved the increment in the number of N-Power batch C beneficiaries to 1million.

Bizwatch Nigeria gathered that the President, Muhammadu Buhari has ordered the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development to increase N-Power beneficiaries from the initial 400, 000 to 1,000,000.

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Farouq confirmed the Presidency order on Monday. Read More…

