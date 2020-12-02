Latest N-Power News Round-Up For Today, December 2nd, 2020

December 2, 2020 102

Good day, here are the latest N-Power news headlines update for today, Saturday, November 28th, 2020, on BizwatchNigeria.

N-Power Batch C: FG Approves Increase Of Beneficiaries To 1m

The Federal Government of Nigeria has approved the increment in the number of N-Power batch C beneficiaries to 1million.

Bizwatch Nigeria gathered that the President, Muhammadu Buhari has ordered the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development to increase N-Power beneficiaries from the initial 400, 000 to 1,000,000.

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Farouq confirmed the Presidency order on Monday. Read More…

N-Power Beneficiaries Threaten To Go On Nationwide Protest, Announces Date

N-Power beneficiaries of Batch A and Batch B are planning to protest in order to drive home their demand to the government.

The exited N-Power beneficiaries have often complained about neglection by the federal government after their exit from the N-Power programme.

Members of the N-Power Youth Congress will meet today to plan ahead of ‘the December Ceaseless protest’. Read More…

N-POWER NEXIT PORTAL: All You Need To Know, How Beneficiaries Can Apply For CBN Empowerment

The Federal Government has created a platform, Nexit Portal for exited N-power beneficiaries to log on and apply for the various economic, empowerment and entrepreneurship options.

The Federal Government in collaboration with Central Bank of Nigeria heeded to the cries of the ex-beneficiaries who seem to have lost in getting a job after their exit from the scheme. Read More…

