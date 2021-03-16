fbpx
Latest N-power Batch C News Updates For Tuesday 16th March

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

NEWS

Latest N-power Batch C News Updates For Tuesday 16th March

March 16, 20210141
Latest N-power Batch C News Updates For Tuesday 16th March

Good day, here are the latest N-Power Batch C news headlines update for today, Tuesday, March 16th, 2021, on BizwatchNigeria.

N-Power: NASIMS Portal To Ensure Timely Payment Of Stipends – Minister

In a bid to reduce the issue of untimely payments of stipends to N-Power beneficiaries, the NASIMS portal was created, stated the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Farouk.

This was disclosed in the ministry’s weekly update with the theme, ‘My week in Review’. Read More…

N-Power: Batch C Selection Commences On NASIMS Platform – FG

The federal government announced the commencement of N-Power Batch C selection phase months after the registration process began.

This development was disclosed by the Special Assistant to the Honourable Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Nneka Ikem Anibueze, Thursday. Read More…

NASIMS Portal: How N-Power Batch C Applicants Can Easily Take Test, Update Profiles

Earlier this week Bizwatch Nigeria reported that the Federal Government announced that the N-Power Batch C candidates would be conducted through the National Social Investment Management System (NASIMS) platform. Read More…

How N-power Volunteers Can Apply For NYIF Loan

The Nigeria nation is blessed with peculiar mineral resources and also human power. It is regarded as the largest black nation in the world but has a high rate of unemployment youth.

The Nigeria unemployment rate was at 27% in Q2 2020 four percentage points higher than the 23% reported in Q3 2018, according to the National Bureau of Statistics’ (NBS). Read More…

10 Businesses N-Power Beneficiaries Can Start

Waiting for the monthly stipends from the federal government can be nerve-wracking because sometimes it delays. But an extra source of income could help reduce the financial burden, complementing the cash you receive, and that is why we will be sharing with you 10 businesses that N-Power beneficiaries can start.

Setting a goal of putting aside a minimum amount of money for a business can be a step towards starting that business. Read More…

Visit Bizwatchnigeria.ng for more latest news updates on N-power and other top trending stories/news in Nigeria and around the world.

About Author

Latest N-power Batch C News Updates For Tuesday 16th March
Gabriel Alabi
Gabriel Alabi is a graduate of the prestigious Nigerian Institute of Journalism (NIJ), a content writer/digital marketer/SEO Expert. He is also a sports enthusiast/writer. He can be reached via – [email protected]

Related Articles

May 26, 2015150

African Development Bank’s Report Fixes Nigeria’s Public Debt At $67.7 Billion

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The African Development Bank, AfDB,  on Thursday, May 21, kicked off its 50th Annual Meetings in Cote d’Ivoire, with the release of its African Economic Out
Read More
NEMA COVERNEWSNEWSLETTER
June 22, 2019080

NEMA Records 14,036 Nigerian Returnees from Libya, Others

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) on Friday said a total of 14,036 Nigerians have voluntarily returned home under the Assisted Voluntary Retur
Read More
February 11, 2015162

Nigeria’s Credit Ratings Inconsistent With Market Reality

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Investigations have revealed that there is an increasing disparity between Nigeria’s credit ratings and its bond yields. According to a data filed by Bloomb
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.