Latest Jobs: See Job Openings At African Development Bank

For the past 57 years, the African Development Bank (AfDB) has led the financing of many African initiatives targeted at the development of businesses and countries in the region, and now, there are job openings at the organisation, seeking skilled individuals to fill these positions.
The bank’s headquarters are located in Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire’s capital, however, the positions available are spread across various African nations.
If you feel you are qualified to take on the advertised roles, do not fail to send in your application to become a part of this development organisation, impacting the lives of Africans.
Available positions range from investment platform officer to procurement operation officer to transaction officer and the likes.
Read on to find which position fits your skill and qualifications.
Division Manager – Editorial and Media Relations (PCER1).
Location: Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire
Deadline: 29 October 2021
Senior Credit Risk Officer
Location: Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire
Deadline: 3 November 2021
Senior Governance and Economic Management Officer
Location: Dakar Senegal
Deadline: 28 October 2021
Director of Gender, Women and Civil Society Department
Location: Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire
Deadline: 20 October 2021.
Senior Solutions Development Engineer
Location: Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire
Deadline: 28 October 2021
Chief Equity Portfolio Management officer
Location: Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire
Deadline: 28 October 2021
Lead Financial Management Policy Officer
Location: Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire
Deadline: 26 October 2021
Country Economist
Location: Central African Republic
Deadline: 26 October 2021
Chief Ethics Officer – Regional and Country Offices, PETH
Location: Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire
Deadline: 23 October 2021
Senior Resource Mobilisation and Partnership Officer
Location: Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire
Deadline: 19 October 2021
Chief Research Economist – Macroeconomic Modelling and Forecasting
Location: Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire
Deadline: 19 October 2021
Senior Procurement Operations Officer
Location: Bamako, Mali
Deadline: 19 October 2021
Regional Procurement Coordinator
Locations: Kenya and South Africa
Deadline: 16 October 2021
Senior Transaction Officer
Location: Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire
Deadline: 13 October 2021
Senior Investment Platforms Officer
Location: Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire
Deadline: 13 October 2021
Chief Regional Security and Safety Officer, RDGC
Location: Headquarter or regional
Deadline: 9 October 2021
Senior Rural Infrastructure Engineer
Location: South Africa
Deadline: 7 October 2021
Short-term Staff – Administrative Assistant
Location: Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire
Deadline: 8 October 2021.
How To Apply For the Jobs
- Visit the AfDB portal here (www.afdb.org)
- Click on the “Career” option just under “About us”
- Next, select “Current vacancies” and then the position that appeals to you and you are qualified for.
- Click on “Apply Online”
- And then fill in the necessary information before you proceed to submit the form.
