October 6, 20210108
Latest Jobs: See Job Openings At African Development Bank

For the past 57 years, the African Development Bank (AfDB) has led the financing of many African initiatives targeted at the development of businesses and countries in the region, and now, there are job openings at the organisation, seeking skilled individuals to fill these positions.

The bank’s headquarters are located in Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire’s capital, however, the positions available are spread across various African nations.

If you feel you are qualified to take on the advertised roles, do not fail to send in your application to become a part of this development organisation, impacting the lives of Africans.

Available positions range from investment platform officer to procurement operation officer to transaction officer and the likes.

Read on to find which position fits your skill and qualifications.

Division Manager – Editorial and Media Relations (PCER1).

Location: Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire
Deadline: 29 October 2021

Senior Credit Risk Officer

Location: Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire
Deadline: 3 November 2021

Senior Governance and Economic Management Officer

Location: Dakar Senegal
Deadline: 28 October 2021

Director of Gender, Women and Civil Society Department

Location: Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire
Deadline: 20 October 2021.

Senior Solutions Development Engineer

Location: Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire
Deadline: 28 October 2021

Chief Equity Portfolio Management officer

Location: Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire
Deadline: 28 October 2021

Lead Financial Management Policy Officer

Location: Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire
Deadline: 26 October 2021

Country Economist

Location: Central African Republic
Deadline: 26 October 2021

Chief Ethics Officer – Regional and Country Offices, PETH

Location: Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire
Deadline: 23 October 2021

Senior Resource Mobilisation and Partnership Officer

Location: Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire
Deadline: 19 October 2021

Chief Research Economist – Macroeconomic Modelling and Forecasting

Location: Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire
Deadline: 19 October 2021

Senior Procurement Operations Officer

Location: Bamako, Mali
Deadline: 19 October 2021

Regional Procurement Coordinator

Locations: Kenya and South Africa
Deadline: 16 October 2021

Senior Transaction Officer

Location: Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire
Deadline: 13 October 2021

Senior Investment Platforms Officer

Location: Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire
Deadline: 13 October 2021

Chief Regional Security and Safety Officer, RDGC

Location: Headquarter or regional
Deadline: 9 October 2021

Senior Rural Infrastructure Engineer

Location: South Africa
Deadline: 7 October 2021

Short-term Staff – Administrative Assistant

Location: Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire
Deadline: 8 October 2021.

How To Apply For the Jobs

  • Visit the AfDB portal here (www.afdb.org)
  • Click on the “Career” option just under “About us”
  • Next, select “Current vacancies” and then the position that appeals to you and you are qualified for.
  • Click on “Apply Online”
  • And then fill in the necessary information before you proceed to submit the form.

Latest Jobs: See Job Openings At African Development Bank
