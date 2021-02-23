Check Out Latest Jobs In Nigeria For Today February 23rd, 2021

February 23, 2021 31

As part of our efforts to bring to you the latest jobs in Nigeria in 2021, we will be providing you with a list of the latest job openings.

Below are the latest jobs in Nigeria for today:

Teacher/Head Teacher (Yobe)

Summary

Teaching students based on national curriculum guidelines within your specialist subject areas. Planning, preparing, and delivering lessons. Encouraging student participation in lessons and in other school-related activities.

Click here.

Downstream Oil Industry Analyst, 5 Others (OPEC)

Summary

To study and analyse developments in the refining, petrochemical, and oil transportation/distribution sectors. To assess the implications of technological advances, environmental policy and other

Click here.

Specialist, Contract Enforcement (9mbobile)

Summary

You would need to follow-up with vendors to ensure that they deliver contractual obligations and commitments based on deliverables in all service agreements.

Click here.

Subsidiary Audit Francophone, 22 Others (UBA)

Summary

There are 23 job openings at the United Bank for Africa (UBA), one of Nigeria’s foremost banks.

The bank operates in 19 African countries and has 3 global financial centres in cities like New York, London, and Paris.

Click here.

PET Automation Engineer (Seven-Up)

Summary

You will initiate and perform troubleshooting maintenance scheduling, and the planning and performance monitoring of production lines.

Click here.

HR and Admin Officer, 2 Others (Radix Pension Managers)

Summary

Successful candidates will be tasked with the execution of policies that will enable the organisation to reach its objectives through human resources.

Click here.