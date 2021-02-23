fbpx
Check Out Latest Jobs In Nigeria For Today February 23rd, 2021

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

Biz OpportunityJOBSNEWS

Check Out Latest Jobs In Nigeria For Today February 23rd, 2021

February 23, 2021031
Check Out Latest Jobs In Nigeria For Today February 23rd, 2021

As part of our efforts to bring to you the latest jobs in Nigeria in 2021, we will be providing you with a list of the latest job openings.

Below are the latest jobs in Nigeria for today:

Teacher/Head Teacher (Yobe)

Summary

Teaching students based on national curriculum guidelines within your specialist subject areas. Planning, preparing, and delivering lessons. Encouraging student participation in lessons and in other school-related activities.

Click here.

Downstream Oil Industry Analyst, 5 Others (OPEC)

Summary

To study and analyse developments in the refining, petrochemical, and oil transportation/distribution sectors. To assess the implications of technological advances, environmental policy and other

Click here.

Specialist, Contract Enforcement (9mbobile)

Summary

You would need to follow-up with vendors to ensure that they deliver contractual obligations and commitments based on deliverables in all service agreements.

Click here.

Subsidiary Audit Francophone, 22 Others (UBA)

Summary

There are 23 job openings at the United Bank for Africa (UBA), one of Nigeria’s foremost banks.

The bank operates in 19 African countries and has 3 global financial centres in cities like New York, London, and Paris.

Click here.

PET Automation Engineer (Seven-Up)

Summary

You will initiate and perform troubleshooting maintenance scheduling, and the planning and performance monitoring of production lines.

Click here.

HR and Admin Officer, 2 Others (Radix Pension Managers)

Summary

Successful candidates will be tasked with the execution of policies that will enable the organisation to reach its objectives through human resources.

Click here.

Related tags :

About Author

Check Out Latest Jobs In Nigeria For Today February 23rd, 2021
Kindness Udoh
Kindness Udoh is a writer and media enthusiast with vast experience in journalism, copywriting, and features across beats. He also has professional certifications in creative writing. You can reach him via [email protected]

Related Articles

JOBS
March 23, 2017050

TRANSPORT & LOGISTICS JOB | Mas Global Express & Logistics Fresh Job Recruitment (5 Positions)

Mas Global Express & Logistics is an established and integrated Nigerian Logistics Company, possessing many years of experience catering to the logistic needs. We are recruiting on behalf a reputa
Read More
July 29, 2014038

El-Rufai Loses Son In Auto Crash

Hamza El-Rufai, son of Nigeria’s former Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nasir El-Rufai, died this morning, in a motor accident, in Abuja. His father, who broke the news of his sonR
Read More
September 10, 2013042

NSE Calls for Synergy of Regional Market

The Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE), Mr. Oscar Onyema, has said that one way to develop the West Africa capital market is to integrate the regional capital market. Onyema,
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    wpChatIcon