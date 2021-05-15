fbpx
Latest JAMB News Updates On UTME Exam Date, Mock Exam For Saturday 15th May

EDUCATION & TRAINING

May 15, 2021081
JAMB News

Prospective Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) candidates all over the country are facing difficulties registering for the 2021 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

It was gathered that many are finding it difficult because of the National Identification Number (NIN) which has been made compulsory for all candidates.

Has JAMB 2021 Exam Date Postponed?

The 2021 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) date which was slated to take place on June 5 and 19 2021 might be postponed as over 600,00 applicants are unable to register.

According to the JAMB Registrar Prof Ishaq Oloyede “The possibility of shifting the examination forward is still high, but that will be determine after our meeting with stakeholders. This is because about 6000 candidates who have indicated interest in the examination are yet to register. There is need to give everyone the opportunity,” he said. 

JAMB News Today

JAMB 2021 Mock Exam Date

Follow uncertainty about the JAMB exam date, the mock exam which is the preparatory exam for candidates is still fixed for Thursday, 20th of May, 2021.

Latest JAMB News 2021 Updates For Today

600,000 UTME Applicants Has No NIN, Unable To Register – JAMB

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has said 600,000 candidates are unable to register for the exam due to the inability to obtain their National Identification Numbers (NIN). Read More…

JAMB Fixes May 20 For Mock Examination

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has fixed Thursday, 20th of May, 2021 for this year’s mock examination which was earlier billed to hold on Saturday, April, 30th.

“This change of date is owing to some ongoing adjustments in the Board’s operational processes,” the examination body said in a statement by its Head, Public Affairs and Protocol, Fabian Benjamin. Read More…

JAMB To Introduce USSD Code For UTME Registration Process

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) says the board will introduce the use of USSD code as an option to the SMS process of generating a profile code for registration.

According to NAN, Is-haq Oloyede, JAMB’s registrar, broke the news during a briefing at the board’s headquarters in Abuja on Monday. Read More…

JAMB Announces Candidates That Will Be Allowed Into Its CBT Centres

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has said that only candidates with ATM cards will be allowed into its Computer Based Test (CBT) centres.

This was disclosed to journalists by the board’s Registrar Ishaq Oloyede, on Wednesday, in Abuja. Read More…

About Author

Gabriel Alabi
Gabriel Alabi is a graduate of the prestigious Nigerian Institute of Journalism (NIJ), a content writer/digital marketer/SEO Expert. He is also a sports enthusiast/writer. He can be reached via – [email protected]

