UTME 2021: Latest JAMB News Headlines For Monday 5th April

JAMB news headlines for today, April 5, 2021

JAMB Says Unlicensed Use Of Its Logo, Name By Will Attract Prosecution

The Joint Admission Matriculation Board (JAMB) has drawn attention to the “unwholesome” use of its logo and name, describing it as a criminal offence.The Joint Admission Matriculation Board (JAMB) has drawn attention to the “unwholesome” use of its logo and name, describing it as a criminal offence. Read More…

NIN For JAMB Will Check Exam Malpractice

Registrar, Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, has said the use of National Identification Number (NIN) as a mandatory prerequisite for the 2021 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) registration, was primarily to checkmate examination malpractices and aid national security. Read More…

JAMB: UTME To Hold June 5

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, JAMB, has fixed June 5 for the commencement of the 2021 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination, UTME. Read More…

ICPC Arrests Ex-JAMB Register For Alleged Misappropriation Of ₦900 million

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) reveals that it has arrested Professor Dibu Ojerinde, a former Registrar and Chief Executive Officer of the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB), for alleged misappropriation of ₦900 million.

According to a statement signed on Wednesday by Azuka Ogugua, ICPC’s Spokesperson, the former JAMB Boss was arrested on March 15, 2021, in Abuja. Read More…

UTME 2021: JAMB Set To Begin Sale Of Forms

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) revealed that it has concluded all arrangements to roll out the sale of the 2021 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) and Direct Entry (DE) application documents.

JAMB on Monday stated that the dates for the sale of the documents, the conduct of mock examination, and the UTME will be announced latest on Wednesday, 24th March 2021. Read More…

JAMB Form 2021/2022 Sale Begins Next Week, How To Buy, Register

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has announced that forms for the 2021/2022 session will be sold from next week.

It stated this in a statement, directing all public institutions to complete admissions before May 15, 2021. Read More…

Here Are JAMB Subject Combinations For 2021 UTME Candidates

As prospective candidates await the release of application forms for the 2021 Unified Tertiary Examination (UTME) and Direct Entry (DE) by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), here are the subject combinations for the exam.

The examination body has blamed the pandemic for the delay in the announcement of the date for the release of application forms, although JAMB, had promised that efforts were being coordinated to ensure that the date was disclosed. Read More…

JAMB Parades Impersonator, To Prosecute 200 For Exam MalpracticesJAMB News

The Registrar/Chief Executive of Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board JAMB, Prof. Ish-aq Oloyede said the body will expend about N100m on the prosecution of those involved examination malpractices.

Oloyede in a press statement disclosed that 200 of the over 400 persons involved in impersonation in the 2020 UTME will be prosecuted. Read More…

No Unscrupulous Elements Will Drag Us Back – JAMB

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has said that it will not allow “unscrupulous elements drag it back”.

The board stated that it would collaborate with security agencies to ensure that institutions or candidates that are found wanting are prosecuted. Read More…