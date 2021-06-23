fbpx
Latest JAMB News Updates On UTME Exam Date, Mock Exam For Wednesday 23rd June

Latest JAMB News Updates On UTME Exam Date, Mock Exam For Wednesday 23rd June

June 23, 2021
A pleasant day to you and welcome to the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) news headlines for today, June 23, 2021, on Bizwatch Nigeria.

JAMB: See 25 Centres Delisted Over Poor Performance

Twenty-five Computer Based Test (CBT) centres have been delisted by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) over poor performances recorded at each centre.

On Saturday, 19 June, many CBT centres across states encountered technical issues.

In a statement from the Board issued by its spokesperson, Fabian Benjamin, candidates who sat for the exam in the affected centres were directed to wait for instructions for JAMB. Read More…

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) urges applicants who have been cleared to complete their registration for the 2021 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) by Tuesday.

JAMB’s Head of Media, Dr Fabian Benjamin revealed on behalf of the examination body in a statement on Monday. Read More…

JAMB 2021: Candidates To Pay ₦700 For Mock UTME

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (UTME) announced on Monday that candidates are should pay ₦700 to the Computer Based Test (CBT) centres before taking their mock Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME). Read More…

