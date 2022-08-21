Latest Business News Roundup In Nigeria August 14-20, 2022

Good day, here are the latest business news headlines updates in Nigeria for the week, August 14-20, 2022, on Bizwatch Nigeria.

Here is the business news roundup for the week.

Nigeria’s eNaira Transactions Rises To ₦4 Billion

The value of transactions on the eNaira has increased to N4 billion since its launch on October 25, 2021, according to CBN Governor Mr. Godwin Emefiele.

Nigerian Breweries PLC Registers ₦100 billion Commercial Paper Programme On FMDQ Exchange

Committed to accelerating the development of the Nigerian debt markets by providing a reliable and credible platform to support capital formation, FMDQ Securities Exchange Limited…

Stanbic IBTC Enhances Intercontinental Trade, Holds Africa-China Trade Expo

Stanbic IBTC Holdings, a member of Standard Bank Group, remained relentless in enhancing international trade between Africa and China.

Unilever To Empower 500,000 Women In Africa By 2025

According to Category Manager for Homecare Oladapo Oshuntoye, Unilever West Africa aims to empower at least 500,000 women in Africa by 2025.

262 Nigerian Farmers Receive N82.4m Grant From USAID

The sum of N82.4 million has been distributed to 262 smallholder farmers as part of the Feed the Future Nigeria Rural Resilience initiative, which is financed by …

Cooking Gas Prices Increases By Over 100% In 12 Months

Cooking gas prices in Nigeria, have increased by at least 100% between August 2021 and August 2022…

Nigeria’s Financial Debt To World Bank Up By $660m

Nigeria’s overall debt to the World Bank Group increased by $660 million in the first six months of 2022…

Nigeria’s Inflation Rate Peaks At 19.64% — Highest Since 2005

The consumer price index (CPI), which measures the rate of change in good and service prices, increased to 19.64 percent in July 2022…

Interswitch Unveils API Platform For Developers, Introduces Referral Incentive

Interswitch, Africa’s leading integrated payments, and digital commerce company, recently unveiled its easy-to-integrate Application Programmable Interfaces (API) Platform for developers creating digital products and solutions for Africans…

EXPLAINER: This Is How CBN’s New Savings Interest Rate Affects You

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), has directed financial institutions across the country to pay savings deposit accounts an interest rate of at least…

Nigeria’s Customs’ Tax Waivers Increase Amounts To N2.3tn

The Federal Government, through the Nigerian Customs Service, granted the sum of N2.29tn as Customs’ tax exemptions in…

PalmPay Launches Wallet Safe Workshop To Improve Payment Security Awareness

PalmPay, a fintech innovator that aims to make digital payment more accessible and flexible, today announces the launch of…

Microsoft Discloses Requirements For Job Opportunities In US, Canada For Nigerians

Tech giant, Microsoft has disclosed its requirements for employment opportunities specially designed for Nigerians in the United…

Cashless Transactions Up By 41%, Hits N210tn In Seven Months

According to statistics from the Nigeria Inter-Bank Settlement System (NIBSS), cashless transactions in Nigeria increased by…

How FX Shortage, Customs Arbitrary Import Pricing Is Crippling Manufacturing And Enabling Food Insecurity

The Nigeria Customs’ recent switch to using an arbitrary valuation method to determine duty charges at the ports is…

