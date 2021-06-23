June 23, 2021 164

Suspected IPOB Member, Others Arrested Over Attacks On INEC Offices

Suspected members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB)/ Eastern Security Network (ESN) have been arrested in connection with the attacks on police stations and offices of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Ebonyi State.

Aliyu Garba, the Commissioner of Police in Ebonyi paraded the suspects alongside others on Monday at the Police Headquarters in Abakaliki, the state capital. Read More…

Consortium Of Northern Groups Place N100m Bounty On IPOB Leader, Nnamdi Kanu

Accused of alleged destruction of the properties of northerners trading in the southeastern part of the country, leader of the separatist group Indigenous People Of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has a bounty of N100 million placed on him by the consolidation of northern movements, Northern Consensus Movement (NCM).

The President of the movement, Auwal Abdullahi, declared the bounty at a press conference convened on Thursday. Read More…

Biafra: Buhari Calls IPOB ‘A Dot In A Circle’

President Muhammadu Buhari has branded the Indigenous People Of Biafra (IPOB) “a dot in a circle,” saying the group is isolated in its call for secession.

President Buhari said this on Thursday in an interview broadcasted by Arise TV.

Buhari said he has been assured by “the elderly people” and “the youths” from the south-south part of the country that region has no intention of seceding. Read More….

Biafra: Nnamdi Kanu Comments On Buhari’s Remark On IPOB

The frontman of the separatist group, the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has commented on President Muhammadu Buhari’s statement concerning the group and its activities within the country.

Buhari had described the group as a “dot” that would have “no access to anywhere” even if “they want to exit”.

The president made the comment in an interview with Arise TV aired on Thursday, as he touched on matters affecting the nation at large. Read More…