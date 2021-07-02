fbpx
July 2, 20210105

Read latest world Biafra news update on Bizwatch Nigeria for today, Friday, July 2nd, 2021.

Biafra: Nnamdi Kanu Will Receive Fair Trial – Lai

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, has said that the leader of the separatist group, the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, would receive a fair trial. Read More…

Biafra: Security Trailed Nnamdi Kanu for Two Years, Says Minister

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, says Nigerian security and intelligence agencies had been on the trail of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) leader, Nnamdi Kanu for over two years before he was re-arrested. Read More…

IPOB: Nnamdi Kanu Was Arrested In Kenya, Brother Reveals

The brother of Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Kingsley Kanu, has revealed that the separatist leader was apprehended in Kenya. Read More…

IPOB: How Nnamdi Kanu Was Baited With Cash Donation Promise

The leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, was baited with a promise of cash donation in millions of dollars to a country in Africa. Read More…

Suspected IPOB Member, Others Arrested Over Attacks On INEC Offices

Suspected members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB)/ Eastern Security Network (ESN) have been arrested in connection with the attacks on police stations and offices of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Ebonyi State. Read More…

