Latest ASUU News Roundup For Tuesday 16th November

November 16, 2021 145

Good day, here are the latest ASUU news headlines updates for today, Tuesday, November 16th, 2021, on BizwatchNigeria.

Another Strike Looms As FG, ASUU Tussle Continues

After failing to meet its demand, the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has threatened to embark on strike if the Federal government fails to respond to all their request.

ASUU Probe Panel Clears Pantami’s Appointment As professor By FUTO

An Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) probe panel has stated that due process was followed by the Federal University of Technology, Owerri, in the appointing the Minister of Communication, Isa Pantami, as a professor of cybersecurity.

ASUU Bucks At FG’s Proposed Use Of TETFund’s Money

The proposed use of funds from the coffers of the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) has received opposition from the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

State Universities On Verge Of Collapse Due To Underfunding – ASUU

Underfunding and bad governance have continued to hinder the growth of state universities, and these factors threaten the existence of these institutions, the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) said.

FG Yet To Address 6 Of Our Demands – ASUU

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) on Thursday said only two of its eight demands have so far been met by the Federal Government in the last nine months.​

ASUU To Launch Suit Against DSS Over Assault Of Member

The Kano Zone of ASUU is set to institute legal action against the Department of State Service (DSS) over an alleged assault of one of its members.

