Latest ASUU News Updates For Today

December 20, 2020 54

Good day, here are the latest ASUU news headlines updates for today, Sunday, December 20th, 2020, on BizwatchNigeria.

ASUU: Ngige Carpets Union Over Delay In Ending Strike

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige, has carpeted the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) for the delay in resolving its prolonged industrial action.

Ngige dismissed as baseless and dishonest, the statement by a chapter of ASUU that he was responsible for the prolonged nationwide strike, now in its ninth month

A statement by his media office said out of compassion, the federal government paid ASUU members’ February to June salaries to cushion the effects of COVID-19 on its members and therefore ASUU should rather be held responsible for the delay in resolving the dispute. Read More…

Again, Fed Govt, ASUU Cancel Meeting On Strike

A meeting between the Federal Government and the leadership of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) was again cancelled on Monday.

No reason was given for the cancellation of the parley scheduled to discuss the union’s current strike making it the second time in a row that meetings were cancelled without reason.

The Deputy Director of Press and Public Relations in the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment, Mr. Charles Akpan, announced the postponement in a text message. Read More…

ASUU Strike: No Agreement On Resumption Date – Union Insists

The National President, Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, Prof. Biodun Ogunyemi, has declared that the union did not reach any agreement with the Federal Government that it would suspend the strike on December 9, 2020.

BizWatchNigeria recalls that the Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige, in a statement had claimed that ASUU promised to resume academic activities on December 9, 2020 saying promises made to ASUU could only be achieved if the union returned to the classroom.

Reacting, Ogunyemi, in a press statement signed by him, said, “ASUU leadership did not reach any understanding with government to suspend the strike on December 9, 2020, and there is nothing in the government offer of November 27, 2020 to suggest that conclusion as allegedly claimed by the Minister of Labour and Employment. Read More…

ASUU Strike: We Delivered On Promises, Strike Ought To End Today – Ngige Fumes

The Federal Government has insisted that it has delivered on offers it made to the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, on its prolonged strike.

This was in reaction to the claim by ASUU President, Prof Biodun Ogunyemi, who blamed the government for ASUU’s failure to call off the strike, noting that the lecturers would not return to classes until their salary arrears were paid as the government had failed to deliver on offers made to the union.

Reacting, the Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige, on Tuesday, however, revealed that ASUU agreed at their last meeting with the government team on November 27 to call off their nine-month-old strike before December 9. Read More…

Visit Bizwatchnigeria.ng for more latest news updates on ASUU and other top trending stories/news in Nigeria and around the world.