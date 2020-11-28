Latest ASUU News Roundup For Today November 28th, 2020

November 28, 2020 33

ASUU, FG Reach Consensus, Agrees To Call-off 8-Month Strike

Following a reached agreement between Federal Government and the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), tertiary institution Students to resume school after eight months strike.

Bizwatchnigeria gathered that universities lecturer union on Friday in a meeting with the Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige, in Abuja agreed to suspend the prolonged strike.

The Federal Government accepted the Lecturers’ demand to pay the arrears of salaries before December 31.

Also, a sum of N40 billion as Earned Allowance and N30bn for the revitalisation of the university system will be paid to the union bringing total payment to N70 billion.

ASUU Strike: Northern Students Issue One-week Ultimatum

A coalition of Presidents of the Students’ Union Government (SUG) of the 19 Northern states has issued a one-week ultimatum to both the Nigerian government and Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) to resolve their problem.

BizWatchNigeria recalls that ASUU has been on strike for 9-months due to payment platform disagreement with the government while some agreements have been reached but no final resolution by both parties

Addressing the conference on behalf of the coalition in Kano, Sadi Garba Sa’id of the Bayero University Kano said: “The coalition has unanimously agreed on the review of ASUU’s demands. The coalition is giving both parties an ultimatum of one week to resolve themselves or else we the Nigerian students will move to the streets and make them our classes.”

They further stated that they would not accept any hike in the registration fees, calling on the government to waive the fees because of the COVID-19 pandemic which has caused economic devastations globally.

ASUU Strike: I Have Three Children In Government Universities – Chris Ngige

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr. Chris Ngige, has claimed that he has three children in government-owned universities affected by the ongoing Academic Staff Union of Universities’ (ASUU) strike.

The strike which is in its eighth month has led to the suspension of academic activities in public universities with both parties yet to reach an agreement.

In an interview on Arise TV on Sunday, Ngige refuted the claim that political leaders care less about the strike because their children are in school abroad saying three of his children are in public universities in the country.

"I have three biological children in public schools. They are in public schools; they are not in private universities. Unlike ASUU members who have most of their children in private universities, three of mine are here. So, I am a very big stakeholder in the public tertiary school system," he said.

