Latest ASUU News Roundup For Today December 7th, 2020

December 7, 2020 39

Good day, here are the latest ASUU news headlines updates for today, Monday, December 7th, 2020, on BizwatchNigeria.

ASUU Says Strike Continues Until FG pays Withheld Salaries

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has said it would not end the strike it embarked on until government paid all the salaries of its members it withheld.

The President of ASUU, Prof. Biodun Ogunyemi, made this known in a telephone interview with Punch saying government should not expect the lecturers to resume without paying the withheld salaries.

BizWatchNigeria recalls that the union had agreed to end its strike following the Federal Government’s promise to release N70bn to ASUU as earned allowance. Read More…

ASUU Strike: Union Consulting Members, Stakeholders On Government Offer

The National Leadership of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), has said it is consulting with its members and other stakeholders on the offer the Federal Government made to end its eight-month-old strike.

ASUU National President, Prof. Biodun Ogunyemi made this known on Tuesday saying the consultation is with its members across the country and with its other critical stakeholders. Read More…

ASUU Strike: There May Be More Later On – Academic Predicts

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) have come under criticism for always resorting to industrial actions when they want results from the government.

However, an academic, Ifeanyi Okonkwo, from the Department of Geology at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, has revealed that there could be more actions later on.

“As for allowances, I’m not sure how long ASUU is going to keep fighting for arrears when there is no standard system for current allowance payments. Read More…

Visit Bizwatchnigeria.ng for more latest news updates on ASUU and other top trending stories/news in Nigeria and around the world.