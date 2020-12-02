Latest ASUU News Roundup For Today December 2nd, 2020

December 2, 2020 28

Good day, here are the latest ASUU news headlines updates for today, Sunday, December 2nd, 2020, on BizwatchNigeria.

ASUU Strike: Union Consulting Members, Stakeholders On Government Offer

The National Leadership of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), has said it is consulting with its members and other stakeholders on the offer the Federal Government made to end its eight-month-old strike.

ASUU National President, Prof. Biodun Ogunyemi made this known on Tuesday saying the consultation is with its members across the country and with its other critical stakeholders.

ASUU Strike: There May Be More Later On – Academic Predicts

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) have come under criticism for always resorting to industrial actions when they want results from the government.

However, an academic, Ifeanyi Okonkwo, from the Department of Geology at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, has revealed that there could be more actions later on.

"As for allowances, I'm not sure how long ASUU is going to keep fighting for arrears when there is no standard system for current allowance payments.

Why ASUU Strike May Be Suspended This Time For Real

The ongoing strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, may be called off this time, for real, following the union’s last meeting with the federal government.

BizWatchNigeria had reported that the union had an reached agreement with the Federal Government to resume teaching after the prolonged eight months strike.

A leader of the union who spoke with BizWatchNigeria also confirmed that the union has decided to call off the strike but would make its a final position known after a meeting with the federal government next week.

