Latest ASUU News Roundup For Today December 10, 2020

ASUU Strike: No Agreement On Resumption Date – Union Insists

The National President, Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, Prof. Biodun Ogunyemi, has declared that the union did not reach any agreement with the Federal Government that it would suspend the strike on December 9, 2020.

BizWatchNigeria recalls that the Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige, in a statement had claimed that ASUU promised to resume academic activities on December 9, 2020 saying promises made to ASUU could only be achieved if the union returned to the classroom.

ASUU Strike Update: Meeting With FG Postponed Indefinitely

The federal government has shifted the date of its negotiation meeting with the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), which was billed to hold on Wednesday with no new date announced.

The notice of the change in the date of the meeting was contained in a message from the Deputy Director, Ministry of Labour and Employment, Charles Akpan.

The message reads, "The Meeting between ASUU and the Federal Government earlier scheduled for today (Wednesday) by 3pm has been postponed. Thank you for your understanding."

ASUU Strike: We Delivered On Promises, Strike Ought To End Today – Ngige Fumes

The Federal Government has insisted that it has delivered on offers it made to the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, on its prolonged strike.

This was in reaction to the claim by ASUU President, Prof Biodun Ogunyemi, who blamed the government for ASUU’s failure to call off the strike, noting that the lecturers would not return to classes until their salary arrears were paid as the government had failed to deliver on offers made to the union.

Reacting, the Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige, on Tuesday, however, revealed that ASUU agreed at their last meeting with the government team on November 27 to call off their nine-month-old strike before December 9.

