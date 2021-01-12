fbpx
Latest ASUU News Roundup For Today

January 12, 2021016
Good day, here are the latest ASUU news headlines updates for today, Tuesday, January 12th, 2021, on BizwatchNigeria.

COVID-19: After Strike, ASUU Kicks Against Resumption Of Federal Universities

Branches of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) on Sunday, revealed that the federal universities are not ready for safe reopening. They made this statement after evaluating the COVID-19 protocols in the universities.

BizWatch Nigeria had reported that the National Universities Commission (NUC) has given universities the green light to resume on January 18, ASUU reflected on this in an interview with The Punch saying that its members were ready to start work, however, the government had not put measures in place for the safe reopening of the schools. Read More…

Once again, ASUU Goes On Indefinite Strike

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) announced the commencement of another indefinite strike.

Bizwatch Nigeria gathered that the Akwa Ibom State University ASUU chapter said it will begin an indefinite strike following the expiration of 14 days ultimatum to the state government for improved conditions of service

According to a statement released by the chapter’s chairman and secretary, Comrade Otoabasi Akpan, and Comrade Etanguno Owowo, the Union directed its members to withdraw their services from teaching, administration of examinations, grading of exam scripts, supervision of project students, attendance of meetings of university committee, departmental and faculty boards and the University Senate. Read More…

ASUU Suspends Strike

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has announced a conditional suspension of it nationwide industrial action.

The union directed university lecturers to resume duty from tomorrow, Tuesday. Read More…

ASUU Strike: We Delivered On Promises, Strike Ought To End Today – Ngige Fumes

The Federal Government has insisted that it has delivered on offers it made to the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, on its prolonged strike.

This was in reaction to the claim by ASUU President, Prof Biodun Ogunyemi, who blamed the government for ASUU’s failure to call off the strike, noting that the lecturers would not return to classes until their salary arrears were paid as the government had failed to deliver on offers made to the union.

Reacting, the Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige, on Tuesday, however, revealed that ASUU agreed at their last meeting with the government team on November 27 to call off their nine-month-old strike before December 9. Read More…

Visit Bizwatchnigeria.ng for more latest news updates on ASUU and other top trending stories/news in Nigeria and around the world.

Latest ASUU News Roundup For Today
